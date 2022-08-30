10 Biggest Bombshells From Meghan Markle's New Interview
While some thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would spill more tea in a second TV interview, the former actress has decided to do so via a new magazine spread instead.
The mom-of-two, 41, gave the scoop on why they left the monarchy, the troubles they endured, their new life in California and more in a lengthy piece released on Monday, August 29.
Scroll down to read the biggest revelations from the article.
They were 'happy' to leave England
Markle claimed that before she and Harry actually left the U.K., they asked the royal family if they could continue to work for the monarchy while living in another commonwealth country so that they could make their own money instead of being supported by taxpayers. However, they were shot down.
"Anything to just … because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy," she explained. "So we go, 'Okay, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to.'”
She insisted that their wish wasn't "reinventing the wheel," but "for whatever reason," it wasn't "something that we were allowed to do, even though several other members of the family do that exact thing."
Visiting the U.K. is "bittersweet"
Markle admitted that returning to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee earlier this summer was "surreal," especially since they visited Frogmore Cottage, their old home. "You go back and you open drawers and you're like, 'Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there? And here's all my socks from this time?'" she recalled.
The family reunion also made her realize that when it comes to their rift, "none of it had to be this way."
She wasn't adequately prepped for royal life
Prior to meeting her husband, Markle insisted she knew zilch about what it was like to be a member of the royal family. And while some claim she refused to follow their guidelines, she stated that she was never given any guidance — and if she was, all would have went smoothly.
"I was an actress. My entire job was ‘Tell me where to stand. Tell me what to say. Tell me how to say it. Tell me what to wear, and I’ll do it," she pointed out. "I’ll show up early, and I’ll probably bake something for the crew."
Harry decided to stop reaching out to Prince Charles
Though the former actress was close with her father, Thomas Markle Sr., while growing up, the two had a falling out, especially after he posed for paparazzi pictures before her wedding day. He's also hurled several negative accusations at Markle and Harry.
Unfortunately, when Harry departed the U.K., his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, crumbled as well. "Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process,’" she shared. "It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision."
She may return to social media
Once she and Harry became serious, the Duchess of Sussex was instructed to take down her lifestyle blog, The Tig, as well as her personal social media accounts. But now that they can do as they please, she revealed, "I’m getting back … on Instagram." She said she's eager to do so now that her podcast "Archetypes" has debuted.
The parents-of-two love working together
The Duke of Sussex declared that working on Archewell productions side by side has been a dream. "Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren’t able to work and live together," he spilled. "It’s actually really weird because it’d seem like a lot of pressure. But it just feels natural and normal."
She & Harry are hands-on parents
The Suits alum noted that she wants to give her kids as normal of a childhood as possible, noting that when it comes to the idea of posing for photographs while picking up her kids at school, "Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."
She also shared that Archie, 3, refers to her as "Momma" and Harry as "Papa," and these days, they're teaching him about politeness. "We always tell him: ‘Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners.’"
Why they don't share photos of the kids
Some U.K. residents were angered that the Sussexes kept their two tots so hidden, but Markle has good reason.
"There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the [royal press circuit] Royal Rota," she stated. "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child. You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”
She & Tyler Perry have grown close
Though Markle and Hollywood honcho Tyler Perry had never met, he reached out to her after her 2018 wedding, noting that "he understood what this meant ... and that he could only imagine what it was like," she revealed, likely referring to her and Harry being an interracial couple.
"Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you," she noted of why she turned to him for advice.
Their new lives will be captured in a documentary
Markle denied filming a reality show, but hinted that viewers will see their day-to-day dynamic soon.
"The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story. I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on," she shared. "When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story."