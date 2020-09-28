Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have denied reports they are going the way of the Kardashians and joining the reality TV world.

“The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows,” a spokesman for the royal couple told PEOPLE.

The Sun had previously reported that the couple were planning a fly-on-wall reality series and that they wanted to “give people a glimpse into their lives.”

NETFLIX NOT ENOUGH? PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE LOOKING FOR MORE WORK

The couple signed a massive deal with Netflix — estimated to be worth over $100 million — which would see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex work behind the camera producing series for the streaming giant.

The couple will produce films and series for Netflix including scripted series, docuseries and children’s shows. They want to focus on programs that are important to them and causes that will have a positive impact on the world.

Though The Sun reported details of a reality show, Netflix could not confirm what exactly is in the works with the royal couple. “The couple already have several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women,” Netflix told the publication. “But we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.”

MEGHAN & HARRY BACKLASH — TRUMP SLAMS DUCHESS, WHILE PALACE CREATES DISTANCE

Former Suits star Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, fled the U.K. allegedly due to media intrusion and headed to the paparazzi-filled lands of California. The couple recently bought a home in Santa Barbara, where they could raise 1-year-old son Archie.

As OK! previously reported, the pair hopes their Netflix deal will help them rebrand themselves to make it as Hollywood stars.

An insider also divulged that Harry has no plans to return home — and that the couple may get rid of their royal titles for good.

“Harry is ready to completely walk away from his country,” the source said, adding that the Duke is ready to become a U.S. citizen. “He can never see the day when he and his family would return to England. He is happy about the massive deal he and Meghan have signed with Netflix, finally making him financially independent from his family.”

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE ‘WANT TO GIVE UP’ THEIR ROYAL TITLES… FOR GOOD!