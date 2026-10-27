The Biggest 'Dancing With the Stars' Controversies Through the Years — Including Val Chmerkovskiy's Oscars Slap Comment

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Dancing With the Stars is not all jives and glittering Mirrorball Trophies. The hit ABC dance competition show has faced its fair share of scandals, behind-the-scenes drama and shocking eliminations since it premiered in June 2005. The latest controversy involved pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, who received a one-week suspension after referencing Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap in a since-deleted social media post. With more than two decades on the air, here are the biggest DWTS controversies that have shocked viewers over the years.

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Val Chmerkovskiy Faced Suspension After Referencing Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Source: MEGA Controversies have rocked 'Dancing With the Stars' over the years.

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'Dancing With the Stars' Has Repeatedly Fueled Backlash Over Its Controversial Castings

Source: MEGA Several political figures competed on 'DWTS.'

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Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess' Season 27 Victory Sparked Outrage

Source: MEGA Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess won 27th Season in November 2018.

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Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Were Fired

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Source: MEGA Tom Bergeron had hosted the show since Season 1.

Tom Bergeron, who had hosted DWTS since its premiere in 2005, revealed he was let go from the show after Season 28. "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," he tweeted. "It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made." BBC Studios and ABC announced Erin Andrews would also not return.

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Protesters Stormed the Stage Following Ryan Lochte's First Dance During Season 23

Source: MEGA Ryan Lochte faced backlash following his false robbery scandal during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Former Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte stirred considerable discontent following the infamous "Lochtegate," the 2016 Olympic scandal surrounding his fabricated robbery account. He joined DWTS Season 23 in hopes of rebuilding his public image, but the high-profile effort backfired when two protesters wearing anti-Lochte shirts rushed onto the ballroom floor following his debut performance.

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Kellie Pickler's Season 16 Victory Over Zendaya Raised Questions

Source: MEGA Zendaya said she 'felt that loss.'

A questionable victory in DWTS history came in May 2013, when Kellie Pickler and her pro partner, Derek Hough, defeated frontrunners Zendaya and Chmerkovskiy during the Season 16 finale. The outcome ultimately raised eyebrows as technical difficulties on ABC's website led to online votes being excluded from the final tally.

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Hope Solo Accused Maksim Chmerkovskiy of Manhandling Her

Source: MEGA Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy were partnered together during 'DWTS' Season 13.