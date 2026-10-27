The Biggest 'Dancing With the Stars' Controversies Through the Years — Including Val Chmerkovskiy's Oscars Slap Comment
Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Dancing With the Stars is not all jives and glittering Mirrorball Trophies.
The hit ABC dance competition show has faced its fair share of scandals, behind-the-scenes drama and shocking eliminations since it premiered in June 2005. The latest controversy involved pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, who received a one-week suspension after referencing Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap in a since-deleted social media post.
With more than two decades on the air, here are the biggest DWTS controversies that have shocked viewers over the years.
Val Chmerkovskiy Faced Suspension After Referencing Will Smith's Oscars Slap
BBC Studios, which produces DWTS, announced Chmerkovskiy's one-week suspension in a statement after the pro dancer's controversial reference to Smith's Oscars slap.
"The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable," the production company said. "Val's social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week's show."
In a since-deleted TikTok status, Chmerkovskiy took aim at DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba over her criticism of his wife, Jenna Johnson, following her samba performance to Usher's "Yeah!" alongside her celebrity partner, Harry Shum Jr.
"You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night," he wrote.
He issued a public apology through his Instagram Stories on October 15 and confirmed his one-week suspension on October 17. It caused him to miss the Dedication Night episode, with DWTS pro Alan Bersten temporarily stepping in as Jenna Dewan's partner.
'Dancing With the Stars' Has Repeatedly Fueled Backlash Over Its Controversial Castings
DWTS has mainly drawn criticism for inviting polarizing public figures and celebrities with troubled pasts to vie for the Mirrorball Trophy.
Among the controversial contestants was former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, whose inclusion in Season 28 sparked backlash from viewers. The show also faced scrutiny for casting Tiger King star Carole Baskin in Season 29 amid renewed public attention surrounding the 1997 disappearance of her former husband, Don Lewis.
Furthermore, the addition of convicted fraudster Anna Delvey in Season 33 divided fans, as the Russian-German former socialite was arrested in 2018 and subsequently convicted of grand larceny, second-degree larceny and theft of services.
Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess' Season 27 Victory Sparked Outrage
During the DWTS Season 27 finale, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess drew widespread scrutiny when they beat frontrunners Milo Manheim and Witney Carson.
In November 2025, the radio personality confirmed he had returned the Mirrorball Trophy to ABC due to the backlash, explaining his dedicated fan base — rather than his dancing abilities — played a significant role in securing the win.
Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Were Fired
- Why Is Val Chmerkovskiy Suspended From 'Dancing With the Stars'? Series' First-Ever Pro Suspension Explored
- 'DWTS' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Apologizes to Carrie Ann Inaba After Controversial Will Smith Slap Joke: 'I Will Do Better'
- 'The View' Stars Roll Their Eyes Over 'Excessive' Drama on 'DWTS' After Val Chmerkovskiy's Suspension
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Tom Bergeron, who had hosted DWTS since its premiere in 2005, revealed he was let go from the show after Season 28.
"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," he tweeted. "It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."
BBC Studios and ABC announced Erin Andrews would also not return.
Protesters Stormed the Stage Following Ryan Lochte's First Dance During Season 23
Former Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte stirred considerable discontent following the infamous "Lochtegate," the 2016 Olympic scandal surrounding his fabricated robbery account.
He joined DWTS Season 23 in hopes of rebuilding his public image, but the high-profile effort backfired when two protesters wearing anti-Lochte shirts rushed onto the ballroom floor following his debut performance.
Kellie Pickler's Season 16 Victory Over Zendaya Raised Questions
A questionable victory in DWTS history came in May 2013, when Kellie Pickler and her pro partner, Derek Hough, defeated frontrunners Zendaya and Chmerkovskiy during the Season 16 finale.
The outcome ultimately raised eyebrows as technical difficulties on ABC's website led to online votes being excluded from the final tally.
Hope Solo Accused Maksim Chmerkovskiy of Manhandling Her
A few months after DWTS Season 13 ended, former soccer star Hope Solo released her 2012 memoir, Solo: A Memoir of Hope, in which she accused Maksim Chmerkovskiy of being harsh on her and manhandling her during rehearsals. She also alleged he once slapped her across the face.
Maks denied the allegations in a statement, calling them "completely false."