The Biggest Liars: Stars Accused or Caught of Faking Statements — From Jussie Smollett to Amanda Riley and More

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Riley

Source: ABC News/Hulu Amanda Riley faked her cancer diagnosis to scam people.

In 2012, California-based Christian blogger Amanda Riley claimed she had been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and documented her fake journey by uploading fabricated photos of herself in a treatment facility. The South Bay woman sought donations from her community and online followers, supposedly to cover her medical expenses, and received a total of $105,513 from 349 individuals. Riley's years-long scheme came to an end when her scam was uncovered through an investigation by the San Jose Police Department and the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation. A criminal complaint was officially filed in July 2020. Following the investigation, she pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1343 on October 12, 2021, and was sentenced to five years in prison in May 2022. She was also ordered to pay $105,513 in restitution at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Dennehy

Source: MEGA Brian Dennehy made the claims throughout his career.

Brian Dennehy, who made his acting debut in the 1970s, repeatedly professed he had served in Vietnam and suffered minor injuries in combat. After it was discovered that the Tommy Boy actor never served during the war, he issued an apology statement and admitted he had lied. "I did not mean to take away from the actions and the sacrifices of the ones who did really serve there. I did steal valor," he told The Globe in 1998. "That was very wrong of me. There is no real excuse for that. I was a peace-time Marine, and I got out in 1963 without ever serving in Vietnam… I started the story that I had been in 'Nam, and I got stuck with it. Then I didn't know how to set the record straight." However, in 2007, Dennehy brought back the false account and told the same story to a Wall Street Journal journalist.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Williams

Source: MEGA Brian Williams has been accused of creating false stories several times.

In a January 2015 NBC Nightly News broadcast, Brian Williams alleged that a grenade hit the helicopter he was traveling in while covering the Iraq War in 2003. He later changed the story and claimed he was in a helicopter behind the one that an RPG hit. On the other hand, the helicopter pilots said the chopper was not directly behind the Chinook that was hit. Veterans who were part of the mission also called out the news anchor for spreading lies. Following the blunder, NBC announced the suspension of Williams for six months without pay. An NBC News investigation later found 10 to 12 other incidents in which the journalist exaggerated or misrepresented his stories. Williams later issued an apology and expressed he felt "terrible" about the incident. "I think the constant viewing of the video showing us inspecting the impact area — and the fog of memory over 12 years — made me conflate the two," he wrote on Facebook.

Article continues below advertisement

James Frey

Source: MEGA James Frey published the book in 2003.

Author James Frey detailed his alleged experiences with drug addiction as well as his subsequent jail time and rehabilitation stay in his 2003 memoir, A Million Little Pieces. After the book was featured on Oprah Winfrey's book club, The Smoking Gun published a report confirming Frey had falsified and exaggerated many of his claims. He sat down for an interview with the talk show host two weeks after he was exposed, facing tough questioning from Winfrey. "It is difficult for me to talk to you because I feel really duped. But more importantly, I feel that you betrayed millions of readers," the TV producer told Frey. The I Am Number Four author admitted he had altered parts of his book, which later prompted him to refund his readers and issue an apology. "My mistake, and it is one I deeply regret, is writing about the person I created in my mind to help me cope, and not the person who went through the experience," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Jussie Smollett

Source: MEGA Jussie Smollett has maintained his innocence even after reaching a settlement agreement with the city of Chicago.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Sorensen

Source: KTVU/Fox2 Katie Sorensen returned to social media after her infamous legal hiccup.

Mom influencer Katie Sorensen went viral in December 2020 after she claimed a couple attempted to kidnap her children. Police later identified the people in question and cleared them of suspicion after evidence suggested the social media personality fabricated the report. Sorensen was sentenced to jail and placed on 12 months of informal probation in June 2023. "Ms. Sorensen has been held accountable for her crime and we believe the Judge handed down a fair sentence," said the district attorney. "Our hope is that this measure of accountability will help provide some closure to the couple that was falsely accused of having attempted to kidnap two young children."

Article continues below advertisement

Poonam Pandey

Source: MEGA Fans lambasted Poonam Pandey after the incident.

In 2024, a statement on Poonam Pandey's Instagram page announced the Indian actress' death following an alleged battle with cervical cancer. "Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer," the post read. "Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness." One day later, Pandey reemerged with a video confirming she was "alive." "I didn't die because of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I cannot say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer," she explained. "It is not because they couldn't do anything about it, because they had no idea what to do about it. I'm here to tell you that unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is preventable. All you have to do is you have to get your tests done and you have to get HPV vaccine." After facing backlash for the stunt, Pandey defended her actions and said the post was part of a campaign with Schbang, an Indian marketing agency.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Lochte

Source: MEGA The scandal received the colloquial name 'Lochtegate.'

Ryan Lochte triggered the Lochtegate after he and his teammates claimed they were robbed at gunpoint at a gas station during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Authorities launched an investigation into the incident and found out he had exaggerated the story. "I did lie about that one part, and I take full responsibility," he said in an interview with Good Morning America. "I'm human. I made a mistake, a very big mistake, and it's something that I learned from. And I know that that will never happen again."

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Rannazzisi

Source: MEGA Steve Rannazzisi's wife reportedly 'had to go along' with the lie.