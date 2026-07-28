Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Looks Put-Together in Stunning New Photo Hours After Claiming She's 'Quitting' Social Media
July 28 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is spending her summer in style!
The pop icon, 44, took to her Instagram on Monday, July 27, to show off her toned figure in an animal-print bikini.
In the photo, Spears posed outside on a pool deck wearing the matching string top and bottoms with her blonde hair falling loosely. Keeping her accessories minimal, she paired the swimsuit with knee-high white heeled boots.
She captioned the post, "Remember when I used to do pictures… was it worth what I went through to get this picture? Nope."
'I’m Thinking of Starting a Cool Business'
The new post comes just hours after Spears shared in another carousel via Instagram, "I’m learning to be kinder to myself...I’m thinking of starting a cool business making soap and candles and quitting IG."
The rest of the cryptic caption read, "If your feet are symbolic to your soul, take care of them … God speed and awaken them, yet then know when to be selfish and take care of yourself …. I haven’t been posting that much. I dance for myself lately and I’ve hurt my foot twice...If you know me, I’m actually a real nerd and I get fascinated with the smallest things..."
Throughout the post, Spears shared a random photo of socks, danced around in one of her signature dance videos wearing a revealing red dress and posed in another bikini aboard a luxury boat.
The "Circus" singer has her comment section turned off.
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No Stranger to Making Headlines
While she has not confirmed any major professional plans and continues to post on Instagram, her recent comments hinted at what may be next for her after making headlines recently for her erratic behavior and DUI arrest.
Earlier this month, Spears was seen standing up outside of a sunroof on the busy U.S. Route 101 freeway in California.
She reportedly popped her arms out of the moving vehicle and leaned her head back as the black Mercedes SUV kept driving.
An insider told Daily Mail she had only stuck her head out to see how much traffic was in front of the vehicle.
The source shared, "Britney just went through the sunroof for a quick moment; she wanted to see what the traffic was about up ahead because the cars came to a stop. She wanted to see how long they would be delayed."
The dangerous decision came after Spears was arrested for a DUI on March 4 in California after suspicion that she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
She pleaded guilty a few months later in May to lesser charges of "wet reckless" and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.