Britney Spears Hints at Bold 'New Look' Following Recent Erratic Behavior: 'I Can't Wait'

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Britney Spears is teasing a fresh new look! On Thursday, July 23, the pop star gave fans a glimpse at what appears to be an upcoming hair transformation via Instagram.

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears shared that she is 'getting excited' about her 'new look.'

She shared a screenshot of straightened blonde hair with a pattern of green, red, blue, yellow, black and pink alongside a caption to express her excitement about the supposed upcoming change. "I wanna make people feel comfortable and safe and inspired and definitely s---… I’m getting excited by this… my new look I can’t wait," Spears said.

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Passenger Seat Post

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears posted another video hours later from inside a car.

In another post just a few hours later, she filmed herself posing in a car to Harry Nilsson's "Coconut," mentioning her current hairstyle in the video's caption. Spears was seen sitting in the passenger seat as she wore a white satin tank top with a lace trim. While rocking a pair of black sunglasses, she flipped her blonde locks over her shoulders. This time she wrote, "Way too hot in the valley… and my Something About Mary hair is starting to grow on me."

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Continued Concern

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The pop star recently made headlines when she stuck her head out of a moving vehicle.

The teaser comes after a string of making headlines surrounding the singer's strange behavior. In recent months, Spears has drawn attention for a series of unusual social media posts and other incidents that have fueled ongoing concern about her well-being; however, she has not publicly indicated that anything is wrong. Earlier this month, Spears was seen climbing out of a car roof on the busy 101 freeway just months after her DUI arrest. The star reportedly stretched both arms out of the moving vehicle and put her head back as the black Mercedes SUV kept cruising through the traffic. An insider told Daily Mail she had stuck her head out to see how much traffic there was on the highway.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' sons 'started to get involved' after their famous mom was arrested for a DUI.