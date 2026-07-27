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Britney Spears Says She's 'Learning to Be Kinder' to Herself as She Teases Quitting Instagram for New Business

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears may be branching out after teasing a move into a brand-new industry.

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July 27 2026, Updated 4:59 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears may have a new project in the works as she teased quitting social media.

"I haven’t been posting that much. I dance for myself lately and I’ve hurt my foot twice," Spears, 44, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 26. "I’m learning to be kinder to myself n [sic] I’m thinking of starting a cool business making soap 🧼 and candles and quitting IG."

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears revealed her interest in starting a self-care business.

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Britney Spears Teased New Self-Care Business

Photo of Britney Spears revealed her aspirations of starting a candle and soap business.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears revealed her aspirations of starting a candle and soap business.

The "Stronger" singer included a video of herself in a bright red backless dress as she twirled in front of the camera.

In her caption, Spears revealed her quirky side, telling fans she was "actually a real nerd" who gets "fascinated with the smallest things."

"Here is some silly footage of me the night I made a stain glass lamp," she concluded in the caption. "It doesn't show the end product and the blowing machine that melts it … oh well 🌹🌹🌹💅💅💅💅💅."

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Britney Spears Shared a New Hobby

Photo of Britney Spears showed off her arts and craft skills.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears showed off her arts and craft skills.

The "Toxic" singer also included a video of herself painting a stained-glass piece in shades of pink and orange while enjoying some downtime.

Though Spears offered no further details, the post comes after the singer made headlines several times in recent months for her unusual behavior and DUI.

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Britney Spears Found Herself in a Dangerous Freeway Situation

Photo of Authorities reportedly reached out to Britney Spears after she made headlines for hanging out of her sunroof while being driven on the freeway.
Source: MEGA

Authorities reportedly reached out to Britney Spears after she made headlines for hanging out of her sunroof while being driven on the freeway.

Earlier this month, the Crossroads actress was seen dangerously hanging out of the sunroof of her Mercedes G-Wagon as she was driven along Los Angeles' Freeway 101.

Police reportedly reached out to Spears following the incident to send "a very clear message that behavior like that can't happen again."

"This wasn’t just a courtesy call," a source told Rob Shuters Substack page on July 12. "Given Britney’s recent legal issues, authorities felt they had to reach out."

Britney Spears Resolved DUI Arrest in May

Photo of Britney Spears was arrested on March 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was arrested on March 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The dangerous situation happened months after she was arrested on March 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Following the arrest, she agreed to get help and voluntarily checked herself into rehab, TMZ reported at the time.

"She realizes she hit rock bottom," one source told the outlet. "She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously."

On May 4, she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge known as a “wet reckless” in exchange for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol being dismissed. She agreed to therapy sessions and more in the deal.

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