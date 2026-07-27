Britney Spears Says She's 'Learning to Be Kinder' to Herself as She Teases Quitting Instagram for New Business
July 27 2026, Updated 4:59 p.m. ET
Britney Spears may have a new project in the works as she teased quitting social media.
"I haven’t been posting that much. I dance for myself lately and I’ve hurt my foot twice," Spears, 44, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 26. "I’m learning to be kinder to myself n [sic] I’m thinking of starting a cool business making soap 🧼 and candles and quitting IG."
Britney Spears Teased New Self-Care Business
The "Stronger" singer included a video of herself in a bright red backless dress as she twirled in front of the camera.
In her caption, Spears revealed her quirky side, telling fans she was "actually a real nerd" who gets "fascinated with the smallest things."
"Here is some silly footage of me the night I made a stain glass lamp," she concluded in the caption. "It doesn't show the end product and the blowing machine that melts it … oh well 🌹🌹🌹💅💅💅💅💅."
Britney Spears Shared a New Hobby
The "Toxic" singer also included a video of herself painting a stained-glass piece in shades of pink and orange while enjoying some downtime.
Though Spears offered no further details, the post comes after the singer made headlines several times in recent months for her unusual behavior and DUI.
- Britney Spears Shames Those Bringing Up Her 'Embarrassing' Past as She Focuses on Her 'Miraculous Spiritual Journey' Post-DUI Arrest
- Britney Spears Says She Dances in a 'Dirty Nightgown' Instead of a 'Pretty Dress' Because No One 'Is Worthy of the Real Me'
- Britney Spears Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Mishap While Dancing in Skimpy Dress as She Works on Her 'Recovery' Post-DUI: Watch
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Britney Spears Found Herself in a Dangerous Freeway Situation
Earlier this month, the Crossroads actress was seen dangerously hanging out of the sunroof of her Mercedes G-Wagon as she was driven along Los Angeles' Freeway 101.
Police reportedly reached out to Spears following the incident to send "a very clear message that behavior like that can't happen again."
"This wasn’t just a courtesy call," a source told Rob Shuter’s Substack page on July 12. "Given Britney’s recent legal issues, authorities felt they had to reach out."
Britney Spears Resolved DUI Arrest in May
The dangerous situation happened months after she was arrested on March 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Following the arrest, she agreed to get help and voluntarily checked herself into rehab, TMZ reported at the time.
"She realizes she hit rock bottom," one source told the outlet. "She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously."
On May 4, she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge known as a “wet reckless” in exchange for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol being dismissed. She agreed to therapy sessions and more in the deal.