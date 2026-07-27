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Sam Asghari Believes Escaping the 'Mr. Britney Spears' Label Is 'Never Going to Happen'

Split photo of Sam Asghari & Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari said that people might never stop labelling him as 'Mr. Britney Spears.'

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July 27 2026, Published 7:19 a.m. ET

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Sam Asghari might have moved on from Britney Spears, but the label of “Mr. Britney Spears” continues to follow him.

The actor admitted as much during a recent interview with Page Six. When asked about whether he thought there might be a time when people would stop asking him about his troubled ex-wife, he replied, “Never going to happen.”

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Sam Asghari Is Prepared to Be Linked to Britney Spears’ Name Even Years After Their Divorce

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Image of Sam Asghari is currently dating Brooke Irvine.
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari is currently dating Brooke Irvine.

Asghari and Spears met on the set of the singer's 2016 music video “Slumber Party,” in which they played love interests. The pair hit it off soon and dated for nearly six years before tying the knot in 2022.

The star-studded wedding welcomed guests like Madonna and Drew Barrymore.

Asghari reportedly filed for divorce in 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and their split was finalized in May 2024.

He has since been dating Brooke Irvine, a real estate agent, and the pair live together in Los Angeles with their beloved dog Porcha. However, even now, he says the questions about his ex-wife do not frustrate him.

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Image of Sam Asghari said being asked about Britney Spears even after their divorce doesn't bother him.
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari said being asked about Britney Spears even after their divorce doesn't bother him.

“Am I fully ready to answer those questions and am I fully ready for it not to affect me? Absolutely,” he said to the outlet.

“The past is the past, and we get to celebrate it, and we get to always reflect on it,” the Iranian-born actor stated.

“You can’t change the past. The things that happened happened. And like I said, I would never complain about one thing that changed my life for the better or for the worse,” he added.

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Sam Asghari Likened Britney Spears' Conservatorship to the Oppression Iranian Women Face

Image of Sam Asghari said he has been busy in his life to keep up with Britney Spears lately.
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari said he has been busy in his life to keep up with Britney Spears lately.

The 32-year-old also said that he had been too busy in his own life for the last couple of years to really focus on what has been going on with Spears.

“All my focus has gone towards that and the projects I’ve been doing. I don’t like to really look at entertainment news and I don’t like to believe what I see anyway,” he added.

Image of Sam Asghari said Britney Spears' conservatorship was similar to the oppression Iranian women face.
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari said Britney Spears' conservatorship was similar to the oppression Iranian women face.

However, he did take a moment to talk about the “Toxic” singer a couple of months ago after her DUI arrest.

While appearing on an episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the actor stated, “Coming from the country of Iran and seeing women being oppressed, that’s something that stuck out to me and was a value I carried my whole entire life.”

“In a way, not comparing the situation whatsoever, she was also oppressed by many people that took advantage of her and sort of had the same experiences women do in Iran,” he added.

“I’ve seen what she struggles with. Even though we were married for one year, we were together for seven years, so my values for her, my respect for her always stands," he told the viewers.

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