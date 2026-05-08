Bikini-Clad Alabama Barker Exposes Her Butt During Luxe Miami Trip: Photos

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Alabama Barker posted a cheeky series of snapshots from a Miami vacation. The social media star, 20, bared her backside as she lay face down on a floatie in the river on Friday, May 8. Barker layered a white mesh skirt on top of a beige, crochet bikini top and thong. She swept her blonde locks into a high ponytail with money pieces hanging in front while posing aboard a boat.

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Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker soaked in the sun in Miami, Fla.

In one photo, she sunbathed at the ledge of the vehicle, shielding her eyes from the sun with her hand. Elsewhere in the Instagram carousel, Barker went glam in a printed top and maxi skirt while posing in front of a car with bright orange seats. She styled her hair in voluminous curls as she turned around and exposed a black thong underneath her skirt. “Miami I love u 💋,” she captioned her photo dump.

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Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker lounged on a luxe boat with friends.

Just a few weeks prior, on April 22, Barker sported a cleavage-baring black leather top and matching tight leggings. She crawled on the ground in front of her home in a provocative series of Instagram photos. “Miss u,” she wrote. On April 11, the content creator flaunted her bikini body in a green, crochet two-piece as she stood inside an infinity pool. She accessorized her racy attire with a pink floral head scarf, silver bangle and watch. “Funny enough,” Barker captioned her post.

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Alabama Barker Claps Back at Haters of Her Sultry Photos

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker frequently flaunts her body online.

The blonde beauty has faced backlash due to her risqué content online. In January, she directly addressed a hater who quipped, “If I wore that when I was your age, my parents would kill me,” by responding, “Aw.” Another person asked if her “daddy,” Travis Barker, bought the lingerie she was wearing, to which she replied, “ur pushing 40.”

Inside Alabama Barker's Christmas Present Controversy

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker was dragged after dad Travis bought her lingerie for Christmas.