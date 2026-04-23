Alabama Barker Spills Out of Racy Leather Top as She Crawls Provocatively on the Ground: Photos
April 23 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
Alabama Barker spiced things up in a head-to-toe leather look.
The social media star, 20, popped out of a plunging top and tight pants as she crawled on the ground in front of a house in photos posted on Wednesday, April 22.
Barker complemented her risqué attire with black platform heels and a stack of silver bracelets. Her long blonde locks cascaded down her shoulders and seemed to feature hair extensions.
“Miss u,” she captioned her post.
Fans gushed over the star in the comments section.
“A real life barbie 😍😍😍,” one person wrote, while another added, “Picture Perfect 🥹😍🌸.”
Alabama Barker’s Other Recent Risqué Wardrobe Choices
Barker frequently flaunts her figure in racy looks for her Instagram. On Tuesday, April 21, she showed off her curves in a strapless, lace corset with sheer tights and black high boots as she leaned on a sofa. In one snapshot, she clutched her chest and stuck her tongue out beside a friend.
Barker simply captioned her photo dump with a kissy face emoji.
On April 11, the blonde beauty debuted her Coachella look: a plunging leather romper, studded belt and Von Dutch cowboy hat. She seemed to enjoy the show from the VIP section as she posed for photos pressed up against the stage.
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Alabama Barker Addresses Haters of the Way She Dresses
Barker previously clapped back at haters who implied she reveals too much online. In January, a social media user commented on her post, “If I wore that when I was your age, my parents would kill me,” to which she replied, “aw.”
Another asked if her “daddy,” Travis Barker, bought the lingerie she was wearing, to which the influencer responded, “ur pushing 40.”
Alabama Barker Roasted After Dad Travis Bought Her Lingerie
Alabama came under fire over the holidays after she revealed her dad bought her lingerie for Christmas.
“Idc which way y’all spin this it’s WEIRD. They could have shopped for ANYTHING else,” one person wrote on social media, while another quipped, “Travis Barker is just weird, I’ve always said this. Even when I was in high school and Blink-182 first came out.”
The 20-year-old responded to the controversy in a December 29, 2025, TikTok video.
“I have to go on a f------ rant. Why the f--- are you guys trying to make this lingerie thing a thing? It’s never going to be a thing, Gretchen,” she said, referencing a quote from Mean Girls. “[My stepmom] Kourtney [Kardashian] picked out the lingerie. Kourtney. You think my dad’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go pick out my daughter’s lingerie?’ No, it was on my Christmas list, and he wanted to make it happen for me, so he let Kourtney go pick out the lingerie. God forbid a girl wanted cute panties and bras.”
Alabama concluded by telling fans to “leave [her] alone,” or she is “never going to do another Christmas haul.”