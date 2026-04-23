Alabama Barker Spills Out of Racy Leather Top as She Crawls Provocatively on the Ground: Photos

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Alabama Barker spiced things up in a head-to-toe leather look. The social media star, 20, popped out of a plunging top and tight pants as she crawled on the ground in front of a house in photos posted on Wednesday, April 22. Barker complemented her risqué attire with black platform heels and a stack of silver bracelets. Her long blonde locks cascaded down her shoulders and seemed to feature hair extensions.

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Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker is the daughter of famous drummer Travis Barker.

“Miss u,” she captioned her post. Fans gushed over the star in the comments section. “A real life barbie 😍😍😍,” one person wrote, while another added, “Picture Perfect 🥹😍🌸.”

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Alabama Barker’s Other Recent Risqué Wardrobe Choices

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker exposed her cleavage in a seductive leather outfit.

Barker frequently flaunts her figure in racy looks for her Instagram. On Tuesday, April 21, she showed off her curves in a strapless, lace corset with sheer tights and black high boots as she leaned on a sofa. In one snapshot, she clutched her chest and stuck her tongue out beside a friend. Barker simply captioned her photo dump with a kissy face emoji. On April 11, the blonde beauty debuted her Coachella look: a plunging leather romper, studded belt and Von Dutch cowboy hat. She seemed to enjoy the show from the VIP section as she posed for photos pressed up against the stage.

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Alabama Barker Addresses Haters of the Way She Dresses

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker came under fire after dad Travis bought her lingerie for Christmas.

Barker previously clapped back at haters who implied she reveals too much online. In January, a social media user commented on her post, “If I wore that when I was your age, my parents would kill me,” to which she replied, “aw.” Another asked if her “daddy,” Travis Barker, bought the lingerie she was wearing, to which the influencer responded, “ur pushing 40.”

Alabama Barker Roasted After Dad Travis Bought Her Lingerie

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker frequently flaunts her body online.