Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Gyrates in the Sand as She Says It's Her 'First Time Out in What Feels Like Decades': 'Got My Groove On'
Though Britney Spears has recently been posting countless videos of herself dancing on a boat, she claimed in a new now-deleted Instagram upload that she hadn't left her house in "four months."
In the clip, the pop icon could be seen gyrating on a yacht while sticking her tongue out.
The superstar, who wore a bright pink bikini, danced on her knees and pressed her b---- together several times. “First time out in what feels like decades…so I got my groove on,” she captioned her video.
After a repost of her dancing clip went viral on X, fans of the entertainer said they were “so sick of seeing her doing this.”
“I dunno what she's been trying to prove lately but all her dancing is absolutely terrible,” commented another.
“I wish I could hug her and talk to her, I feel her anxiety from here. She’s so wound up and I know with therapy and treatment she could once again be calm and enjoy life. I wish her all the best,” wrote a third.
“Freeing Britney was a colossal mistake,” another suggested, referring to how she was once in a conservatorship.
Spears rocked the same string bikini in three more Insta videos from Sunday, May 4, where she rolled around in the sand and beach waves. Again, the “Womanizer” singer touched her chest and even caressed her butt with her hands.
Per usual, the star donned a headpiece as she enjoyed the beach — one being a brown fedora and one in white.
In another Instagram clip of Spears wearing a schoolgirl outfit, she doubled down on having been cooped up in the house before taking her much-needed trip to the beach.
“Don’t worry girls this is my summer haven't been out of my house in four months about to loose [sic] my d--- mind .... .... diamonds r a girls best friend ... but diamond dress will be my finest sin ....but doing law school had to dress in uniform just to make sure I fit the part !!” she captioned her sultry video.
Though Spears said she spent the last few months inside and is just now relishing time outdoors, she was spotted by several fans vacationing in Mexico in April, with many people posting videos of her out and about.
The “Circus” singer revealed on her 43rd birthday in December 2024 that she moved to Mexico to escape the paparazzi, whom she said have “always been incredibly cruel to me.” However, recent social media posts from the star indicate she is still residing in her California home.