Ben Affleck Admits He Has 'a Lot of Empathy' for Britney Spears Amid His 'Own Experiences' With Paparazzi Following Him

"Having had my own experiences myself, I knew these people [were] following her around in a time where she may or may not have been having difficulty," the Gone Girl actor explained.

Affleck — whose had his fair share of headline-making paparazzi encounters — continued: "I don't know, because I don't know her, but I do know that the cycle of having people harangue and yell at you and hassle you and follow you, it kind of seemed like that itself [could have caused Spears' mental health to decline].