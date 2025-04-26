or
Britney Spears Shows Off Her Toned Tummy as She Twerks in New Video

photo of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears gyrated her body to an upbeat R&B song.

April 26 2025, Published 6:31 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is continuing to enjoy her freedom!

On Friday, April 25, the superstar danced half-nude next to a kitchen table full of assorted beverages. Spears choreographed a number to an upbeat R&B song.

As she gyrated her body to the tune, she showed off her toned tummy in an orange polka-dot crop top. She paired her revealing top with skimpy white lingerie panties, which she pulled down as she strutted toward the camera.

britney spears shows off toned tummy twerks video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears rocked her usual glam as she twerked in a new Instagram video.

The pop icon appeared in good spirits as she repeatedly flipped her hair and twerked for the raw footage. However, she seemingly tried to cover the dark circles underneath her eyes with makeup.

Despite looking overtired, Spears’ glam consisted of black eyeliner and red lipstick. She accessorized with a pink choker necklace with a large flower attached to it.

singer britney spears shows off toned tummy twerks
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The 'Circus' singer has worn the same pair of 'expensive' black boots in her recent Instagram posts.

The star also wore her “new” pair of “expensive” black leather boots, which she previously showcased in an array of Instagram photos of herself in a two-piece lingerie set.

Captioned under said posts from this April, Spears admitted how she’s never worn lingerie while being intimate with someone she truly cared about.

“Just to give some insight on this picture… Well, I might look really pretty but l’ve never shared myself with a man in lingerie that REALLY made me feel beautiful and sacred,” Spears wrote. “I’m not even lying... My closet was incredibly insane because it was a space for my soul and there had been waaaay too many times I had been incredibly disrespected in bed.”

britney spears shows off toned tummy twerks video watch video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears recently said she had to wear two pairs of underwear under a pair of see-through lingerie panties.

She continued, “Why the f-- would I ever share the real delicacy of the feeling I actually get when I do feel beautiful??? It’s so bittersweet, but I knew my REAL heart would never share that or take a chance to bring my real heart in bed with someone who l KNEW would utterly and completely destroy me.”

Spears later reposted the lingerie-clad selfie again, saying the image gave her “vampire vibes.” She also revealed she had to wear two pairs of underwear because the bottoms were “see-through.”

britney spears shows off toned tummy twerks
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Ben Affleck recently supported Britney Spears against the paparazzi and their obsession with her.

Though the “Gimme More” singer has faced plenty of criticism over the years after she iconically chopped all of her hair off in 2007, actor Ben Affleck recently told Theo Von on his “This Past Weekend” podcast that he empathized with how the paparazzi follow Spears.

“Having had my own experiences myself, I knew these people [were] following her around in a time where she may or may not have been having difficulty,” Affleck stated. “I don't know, because I don't know her, but I do know that the cycle of having people harangue and yell at you and hassle you and follow you — it kind of seemed like that itself [could have caused Spears’ mental health to decline].”

