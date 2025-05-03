Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Touches Herself as She Shows Off Her Dance Moves on a Boat

Britney Spears showed off her iconic dancing skills in a new Instagram post, where she filmed herself twirling in a bikini on a boat. Though the popstar has posted many videos of herself dancing — and even more photos in lingerie — she seemed to be especially in tune with the beat as she spun in circles.

Spears sported a green and yellow-trimmed bikini during her dance session, pairing it with an oversized top hat. As she pranced around the moving boat, she ran her hands across her bust multiple times.