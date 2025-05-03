or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Touches Herself as She Shows Off Her Dance Moves on a Boat

photo of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears looked refreshed as she danced on a boat in a recent Instagram video.

By:

May 3 2025, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears showed off her iconic dancing skills in a new Instagram post, where she filmed herself twirling in a bikini on a boat. Though the popstar has posted many videos of herself dancing — and even more photos in lingerie — she seemed to be especially in tune with the beat as she spun in circles.

Spears sported a green and yellow-trimmed bikini during her dance session, pairing it with an oversized top hat. As she pranced around the moving boat, she ran her hands across her bust multiple times.

Article continues below advertisement
bikini clad britney spears touches herself dance moves boat
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The star re-wore her green and yello-trimmed bikini while she danced on a boat.

Article continues below advertisement

Things got hazardous, though, when the “Womanizer” singer took her quick moves to the deck of the boat. However, she reeled herself in and got back to boogying inside the covered area after snatching her sunglasses.

Spears’ risqué number was to the tune of “We No Speak Americano” by DCUP, an energetic track perfect for the Salsa — which she effortlessly performed during her video.

Article continues below advertisement
bikini clad britney spears touches herself dance boat
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The entertainer danced to 'We No Speak Americano' by DCUP.

Article continues below advertisement

Her waterside entertainment comes days after she posted a lingerie-clad selfie on Insta. Though the star has turned her comments off on nearly all of her posts, in this instance, she kept them on. The photo has since been deleted, but OK! was able to snag the overflow of compliments from Spears’ fans before she got rid of it.

“I’m so happy to see your unapologetic raw unstoppable self! If you wanna dance in silence with just tunes for the rest of your life, I'm down,” commented one fan.

“You’re beautiful, talented and we love seeing you happy,” agreed another.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
singer bikini clad britney spears touches herself dance moves boat
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears revealed in December 2024 that she wanted to move to Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement

Spears’ whereabouts during her recent boat trip are unknown, however, she traveled to Mexico in early April — just months after she declared she moved there on her 43rd birthday in December 2024.

Though she is still living in California, the popstar appears to be in her element when she’s in Mexico. In one April post from the location, Spears made sand angels as the waves crashed atop her toned body. “I’ve been blessed,” she captioned her post.

Article continues below advertisement
bikini clad britney spears touches herself dance on boat
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Ben Affleck recently emphasized with the pop icon for her feelings about the paparazzi.

The entertainer recently revealed her reason for wanting to leave the country for Mexico, saying it was because the paparazzi have “always been incredibly cruel to me.”

After empathizing with Spears’ reason for wanting to leave the U.S., the Accountant actor Ben Affleck shared a heartfelt message for her on Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast.

“Having had my own experiences myself, I knew these people [were] following her around in a time where she may or may not have been having difficulty,” Affleck stated. “I don’t know, because I don’t know her, but I do know that the cycle of having people harangue and yell at you and hassle you and follow you — it kind of seemed like that itself [could have caused Spears’ mental health to decline].”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.