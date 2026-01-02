Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin After Fan Ruthlessly Accuses Her Body of Being AI
Jan. 2 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
Ice-T defended wife Coco Austin after a fan suspected a snapshot of her body was made with AI.
The musician, 67, clapped back at a social media user via a Thursday, January 1, social media post marking his anniversary with the TV personality, 46.
The fan asked, “Is this AI? Happy new year anyhoo.”
Coco Austin and Ice-T Celebrate Anniversary
Ice-T replied, “Lol…Nope that’s Coco…She’s pre AI. Lol.”
The rapper also flattered his woman in the caption of his post, writing, “Happy New Year. To everyone on Earth Coco and my 25th Silver Anniversary.. We wish you ALL Happiness, Peace and Prosperity #2026.”
Austin celebrated Ice-T with an upload of her own, featuring them wearing matching red and white Christmas clothes.
“Happy Anniversary to us!!! 25 years!! If you round it, it's almost 30 years!! Lol (inside joke),” she started. “My knight and shining armor, my peanut butter to my jelly , my pea to my pod....I can’t imagine life without you. I remember 2001 meeting you like it was yesterday .. You're my heart and soul and basically we have the same brain lol. I love you baby.”
The couple has been married since 2002 and share daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow, 10. The pre-teen is a star in her own right and has over 450,000 Instagram followers who tune in for her fun selfies, outfits and hilarious Reels.
Ice-T also has two children, LeTesha Marrow, 49, and Tracy Marrow Jr., 34, with two different exes.
Inside Ice-T and Coco Austin's Marriage
- Ice-T Insists He's Unbothered By Grammy Attendee Who Eyed Dancing Wife Coco Austin: 'I TOTALLY Understand' — Watch
- Usher Defends His Touchy Super Bowl Performance With Alicia Keys: 'We've Laughed About It'
- Who Are Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Close Friends? Inside His Inner Circle — From Jay-Z to Beyoncé and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Coco credits communication as the secret to their long-lasting marriage.
“Gotta listen to each other, and I know you've heard it before: You do have to conversate,” she said in an October 2025 interview, noting they’re the “best of friends.” “You do have to have conversations over and over and over again. You can't get used to each other.”
Ice-T agreed, “At the end of the day, we just dig each other. It ain’t gonna work no other way trust me.”
How Did the Stars Meet?
A recently resurfaced interview revealed the artist’s hilarious pickup line when he met Coco at a music video shoot in 2001.
"In the words of Iceberg Slim, I struggled to remain calm," he recalled. "So I kept it cool. I said, 'Would you ever consider dating a gangster rapper?'"
"I didn't know what a gangster rapper was," the 46-year-old said. "...And I go, 'Well, if he's nice.'"
"[Then] I go, 'Well, baby, if you take the 'N' off 'Nice,' you get 'Ice,'" Ice-T concluded.
In 2023, the “Mind Over Matter” singer further opened up about his marriage: "Getting married is like casting for a movie — you gotta pick somebody who's ready for all the scenes. Now, the thing of it is there's gonna be fun scenes, there's gonna be sad scenes, there's gonna be tough scenes, there's gonna be fight scenes, there's gonna be a lot of different scenes. And a lot of people don't sign up for the whole movie, they just sign up for the good part, ya know?"