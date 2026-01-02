Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin After Fan Ruthlessly Accuses Her Body of Being AI

Article continues below advertisement

Ice-T defended wife Coco Austin after a fan suspected a snapshot of her body was made with AI. The musician, 67, clapped back at a social media user via a Thursday, January 1, social media post marking his anniversary with the TV personality, 46. The fan asked, “Is this AI? Happy new year anyhoo.”

Coco Austin and Ice-T Celebrate Anniversary

Source: @icet/Instagram Ice-T and Coco Austin recently celebrated their anniversary.

Ice-T replied, “Lol…Nope that’s Coco…She’s pre AI. Lol.” The rapper also flattered his woman in the caption of his post, writing, “Happy New Year. To everyone on Earth Coco and my 25th Silver Anniversary.. We wish you ALL Happiness, Peace and Prosperity #2026.” Austin celebrated Ice-T with an upload of her own, featuring them wearing matching red and white Christmas clothes. “Happy Anniversary to us!!! 25 years!! If you round it, it's almost 30 years!! Lol (inside joke),” she started. “My knight and shining armor, my peanut butter to my jelly , my pea to my pod....I can’t imagine life without you. I remember 2001 meeting you like it was yesterday .. You're my heart and soul and basically we have the same brain lol. I love you baby.”

Source: @icet/Instagram Ice-T and Coco Austin have been married since 2002.

The couple has been married since 2002 and share daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow, 10. The pre-teen is a star in her own right and has over 450,000 Instagram followers who tune in for her fun selfies, outfits and hilarious Reels. Ice-T also has two children, LeTesha Marrow, 49, and Tracy Marrow Jr., 34, with two different exes.

Inside Ice-T and Coco Austin's Marriage

Source: MEGA Ice-T and Coco Austin share a daughter.

Coco credits communication as the secret to their long-lasting marriage. “Gotta listen to each other, and I know you've heard it before: You do have to conversate,” she said in an October 2025 interview, noting they’re the “best of friends.” “You do have to have conversations over and over and over again. You can't get used to each other.” Ice-T agreed, “At the end of the day, we just dig each other. It ain’t gonna work no other way trust me.”

How Did the Stars Meet?

Source: @icet/Instagram Ice-T defended Coco Austin on social media.

A recently resurfaced interview revealed the artist’s hilarious pickup line when he met Coco at a music video shoot in 2001. "In the words of Iceberg Slim, I struggled to remain calm," he recalled. "So I kept it cool. I said, 'Would you ever consider dating a gangster rapper?'" "I didn't know what a gangster rapper was," the 46-year-old said. "...And I go, 'Well, if he's nice.'" "[Then] I go, 'Well, baby, if you take the 'N' off 'Nice,' you get 'Ice,'" Ice-T concluded.

Source: @icet/Instagram Ice-T said 'getting married is like casting for a movie.'