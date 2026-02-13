Bikini-Clad Courtney Stodden Shows Off Her Assets in Hot Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden is glowing! The former reality star took to Instagram to post a sizzling snap of herself rocking a bright yellow bikini top. The barely-there look showed off her curves as she tossed her blonde hair and posed confidently for the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

“I tried brunette for 2 weeks… do blondes actually have more fun? 🤩 #beach #wanderlust #freeyourmind,” she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram Courtney Stodden shared a bikini photo on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The steamy post comes shortly after Stodden and her husband, Jared Safier, packed on the PDA during a sunny day out. In photos obtained by OK!, Stodden stunned in a tiny white string bikini that highlighted her toned figure. At one point, she playfully placed a blue cap on Safier’s head, flashing a huge smile as cameras snapped away.

Article continues below advertisement

Safier kept things low-key in a black T-shirt, blue shorts and a backward baseball cap, letting his wife steal the spotlight. The chemistry between them was obvious. Safier wrapped his arms around Stodden’s waist beside their parked car, pulling her close.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star joked about being blonde in her caption.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The heat didn’t stop there. The couple leaned in for a flirty kiss, with Stodden cradling Safier’s face as they laughed and smiled between embraces. Even once they got inside the car, the PDA continued, with the two sharing another kiss and looking totally smitten. They were also spotted kissing on a bench. Safier sat behind Stodden while caressing her b---- and kissing her forehead.

Article continues below advertisement

The bold affection comes just over a year after Stodden and Safier tied the knot, and clearly, the honeymoon phase is still going strong. Stodden — who first made headlines when she married Doug Hutchison in 2011 at 16 — said “I do” to Safier in December 2024 during a spontaneous wedding at Casa de Monte Vista in Palm Springs, Calif. The couple had been engaged for less than six months after announcing their June engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Courtney Stodden and Jared Safier showed PDA during a beach outing.

Article continues below advertisement

“We planned on getting married, and we didn’t have a date," Stodden said on their wedding day. "We just kind of looked at each other, and we’re the same kind of crazy. We just looked at each other and we’re just like, 'This is the perfect time to do it.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Stodden and Jared Safier showed PDA during a beach outing.