Courtney Stodden
Bikini-Clad Courtney Stodden Shows Off Her Assets in Hot Photo

courtney stodden bikini hot photo
Source: MEGA;@courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden stunned in a yellow bikini on Instagram, as she flaunted her blonde hair.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Courtney Stodden is glowing!

The former reality star took to Instagram to post a sizzling snap of herself rocking a bright yellow bikini top. The barely-there look showed off her curves as she tossed her blonde hair and posed confidently for the camera.

“I tried brunette for 2 weeks… do blondes actually have more fun? 🤩 #beach #wanderlust #freeyourmind,” she wrote in the caption.

image of Courtney Stodden shared a bikini photo on Instagram.
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden shared a bikini photo on Instagram.

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram
The steamy post comes shortly after Stodden and her husband, Jared Safier, packed on the PDA during a sunny day out.

In photos obtained by OK!, Stodden stunned in a tiny white string bikini that highlighted her toned figure. At one point, she playfully placed a blue cap on Safier’s head, flashing a huge smile as cameras snapped away.

Safier kept things low-key in a black T-shirt, blue shorts and a backward baseball cap, letting his wife steal the spotlight. The chemistry between them was obvious. Safier wrapped his arms around Stodden’s waist beside their parked car, pulling her close.

image of The star joked about being blonde in her caption.
Source: MEGA

The star joked about being blonde in her caption.

The heat didn’t stop there. The couple leaned in for a flirty kiss, with Stodden cradling Safier’s face as they laughed and smiled between embraces. Even once they got inside the car, the PDA continued, with the two sharing another kiss and looking totally smitten.

They were also spotted kissing on a bench. Safier sat behind Stodden while caressing her b---- and kissing her forehead.

The bold affection comes just over a year after Stodden and Safier tied the knot, and clearly, the honeymoon phase is still going strong.

Stodden — who first made headlines when she married Doug Hutchison in 2011 at 16 — said “I do” to Safier in December 2024 during a spontaneous wedding at Casa de Monte Vista in Palm Springs, Calif. The couple had been engaged for less than six months after announcing their June engagement.

image of Courtney Stodden and Jared Safier showed PDA during a beach outing.
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden and Jared Safier showed PDA during a beach outing.

“We planned on getting married, and we didn’t have a date," Stodden said on their wedding day. "We just kind of looked at each other, and we’re the same kind of crazy. We just looked at each other and we’re just like, 'This is the perfect time to do it.'"

image of Stodden and Jared Safier showed PDA during a beach outing.
Source: MEGA

Stodden and Jared Safier showed PDA during a beach outing.

Just 20 close family members were there to witness the intimate ceremony. Stodden walked down the aisle in a $60,000 vintage gown and wore a sentimental ring her father had once given to her mother.

"It’s the holidays, it’s already stressful and we just bought a house together, so we’re dealing with that. Our family was like, 'Are you guys crazy?' and we’re like, 'Yeah!' It just felt like the right time," she shared. "I’m really a free spirit and I’ve always been that way and I don’t think that’s going to be going away after the marriage, and so I just felt like it was the right time and it all just came together."

