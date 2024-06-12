'Diamonds Aren't Always a Girl's Best Friend': Courtney Stodden Flushes Massive Engagement Ring Down the Toilet 1 Year After Split From Ex Chris Sheng
Courtney Stodden is getting rid of anything that reminds her of ex Chris Sheng!
In a new video, the brunette beauty — who identifies as non-binary and uses she/they pronouns — was shown flushing the five-carat diamond ring he gave the star down the toilet almost one year after they called it quits.
“I’m just doing a little last-minute spring cleaning before summer,” they stated while grabbing the sparkling accessory from her jewelry box.
“I guess diamonds aren’t always a girl’s best friend after all,” they added before throwing the ring in the toilet, bidding it, “Toodaloo.”
“Onto the next chapter,” concluded the model, who is now dating Jared Safier.
Stodden and Sheng began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2021, however, the couple ended their romance in July 2023.
Before the exes met, the media personality married actor Doug Hutchinson in 2011 when he was 51 and they were just 16 years old.
The married couple separated in 2013 but reconciled less than a year later, however, they ended the marriage once again in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2020.
As OK! previously reported, in March, Stodden shared some sad news to Instagram, which they prefaced with a “***trigger warning***.”
“This is a hard one but I believe it to be important given others experience exactly this same thing in silence. I recently found out that I suffered an early miscarriage (around 10 weeks); it’s been a roller coaster of emotions,” they said.
“I feel grief in every sense of the word. Even though, I suppose, early is better than later… yet it still is a loss and I can’t shake the feeling of loneliness that comes with it,” the 29-year-old continued.
“I’m sharing this to shine light on the fact that no matter how early a loss occurs, it’s still a loss. I’ve tried to keep this to myself, just a few close relatives and friends know — but I thought it was important to just accept the fact and hopefully find some peace as there is strength in numbers. If this has happened to you or ever does, it’s not your fault. God bless everyone and count your blessings. We are all love ❤️,” they concluded.
In response, fans shared their support for the celeb.
“I'm so sorry, I've been through this same experience and it's a terrible one. My advice is give yourself some time and space to heal,” one user penned, while another wrote, “I’ve had several, some harder to cope with than others. Big love to you♥️.”
TMZ reported on details of Stodden's ring.