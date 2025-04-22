Courtney Stodden Goes Makeup-Free as She Flaunts Her Figure in Hot Pink Bikini: Photos
Courtney Stodden was feeling herself over the weekend!
The blonde beauty took to Instagram on Sunday, April 20, with a series of stunning snaps as she sported a hot pink bikini while celebrating Easter in Calabasas, Calif.
"This bikini has been resurrected 🐣🐰💞 #easterbod #nomakeupselfie," Stodden wrote alongside the carousel of images, which featured the media personality posing in her bathroom after spending some time in the sun.
The gorgeous star looked a bit sun-kissed as she showed off her tan lines while accessorizing with a dainty necklace and black sunglasses.
Stodden's cleavage nearly spilled out of her hot pink bikini top, which appeared to be a slightly different shade than her cheeky bottoms.
In one photo, Stodden, 30, held up the peace sign as she seemed happy as could be on the beautiful day.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In the comments section of her post, fans flooded Stodden with positive thoughts after she candidly opened up on IMPACT by Nightline's Confessions of a Child Bride: Courtney Stodden’s Story about the trauma she faced in 2011 as a 16-year-old bride to then-51-year-old Doug Hutchinson.
"You go girl, I’m happy everything worked out for you in the end," a fan praised of Stodden — who has been married to husband Jared Safier, 42, since December 2024 — as another admirer admitted: "Watched the documentary, you look so much healthier [and] happier now."
After uploading the bikini picture, Stodden returned to Instagram to reveal she was "LIVID" due to an Instagram troll leaving her a degrading message.
"At 16 years old if you’re OK with having s-- with a 50-year-old man, joke is on you," the hater claimed, prompting Stodden to respond via video.
"How is the joke on the 16-year old? How?" Stodden angrily questioned. "Why are you blaming the 16... why are you blaming the child? If this child was somebody you love… I don’t believe… I would surely f------ hope [you wouldn’t blame the child]."
"This pedophile protector s--- has got to f------ stop," she continued. "It is so disgusting blaming the child when the adult is responsible for doing this. What the f---?"
In response, many of Stodden's followers agreed with her remarks.
"Ugh, I'm so sad this is how people actually think," a fan noted, while a second supporter penned: "Don't ever stop speaking the truth, Courtney. thank you so much for standing up for girls like us who were groomed ."
"I am so proud of how strongly you stand up for yourself and others now," a third social media user declared, while a fourth mentioned: "Well done to the work you’re doing! Raise awareness and sending much love ❤️."