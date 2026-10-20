Bikini-Clad Jessie James Decker and Her Kids Show Off Their Impressive 6-Pack Abs on Family Vacation: Photos

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Fitness clearly runs in Jessie James Decker's family! On Monday, October 19, the country singer shared a series of snaps from her family's vacation to Florida via her Instagram, with one photo in particular catching fans' attention. "Fall Break," she captioned the upload.

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Source: @JESSIEJAMESDECKER/INSTAGRAM Jessie James Decker and her kids flexed their impressive abs for one photo.

For the first picture in her carousel, Decker posed on the beach in a tiny string bikini that showed off her toned physique and enviable cleavage. However, her abs weren't the only ones on display. She was joined by her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker and their four kids Vivianne, 12, Eric Jr., 11, Forrest, 8, and Denver, 2, with the majority of their family baring impressive six-pack abs during the trip to the beach.

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'The ABsolutely Cutest Family'

Source: @JESSIEJAMESDECKER/INSTAGRAM Jessie James Decker also posed with her husband, Eric Decker.

Her followers were in awe as they ran to the comments section. "The entire family literally has washboard abs what the heck," wrote one person. Another claimed, "Caption should’ve been 'The Six-Pack Crew.'" "Can I join the family just to get some of your genetics please," asked makeup influencer Jaclyn Hill. A fourth quipped, "Just passing out the abs like you’re Oprah!" as a fourth gushed, "The ABsolutely cutest fam." Throughout the rest of the post, Jessie and her crew spent their time roaming around Disney World.

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Jessie James Decker Clapped Back at Haters Who Accused Her of Photoshop

Source: @JESSIEJAMESDECKER/INSTAGRAM Back in 2022, online critics claimed Jessie James Decker Photoshopped abs on to her kids.

As Jessie previously put it, her kids' abs come from DNA and physical activity, which is something that she encourages her children to be a part of. After critics thought she filtered one photo of her children's abs back in 2022, the JJD Fit Club founder took to Instagram to speak out about the drama. "I didn’t plan on addressing this because it’s bonkers but the photos are out there and every single news outlet has posted about this. When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did," she started.

'I Want to Raise My Kids to Feel Proud of Their Bodies'

Source: @JESSIEJAMESDECKER/INSTAGRAM Jessie James Decker said she is 'proud' of her kids.