Bikini-Clad Jessie James Decker and Her Kids Show Off Their Impressive 6-Pack Abs on Family Vacation: Photos
Oct. 20 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Fitness clearly runs in Jessie James Decker's family!
On Monday, October 19, the country singer shared a series of snaps from her family's vacation to Florida via her Instagram, with one photo in particular catching fans' attention.
"Fall Break," she captioned the upload.
For the first picture in her carousel, Decker posed on the beach in a tiny string bikini that showed off her toned physique and enviable cleavage.
However, her abs weren't the only ones on display.
She was joined by her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker and their four kids Vivianne, 12, Eric Jr., 11, Forrest, 8, and Denver, 2, with the majority of their family baring impressive six-pack abs during the trip to the beach.
'The ABsolutely Cutest Family'
Her followers were in awe as they ran to the comments section.
"The entire family literally has washboard abs what the heck," wrote one person.
Another claimed, "Caption should’ve been 'The Six-Pack Crew.'"
"Can I join the family just to get some of your genetics please," asked makeup influencer Jaclyn Hill.
A fourth quipped, "Just passing out the abs like you’re Oprah!" as a fourth gushed, "The ABsolutely cutest fam."
Throughout the rest of the post, Jessie and her crew spent their time roaming around Disney World.
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Jessie James Decker Clapped Back at Haters Who Accused Her of Photoshop
As Jessie previously put it, her kids' abs come from DNA and physical activity, which is something that she encourages her children to be a part of.
After critics thought she filtered one photo of her children's abs back in 2022, the JJD Fit Club founder took to Instagram to speak out about the drama.
"I didn’t plan on addressing this because it’s bonkers but the photos are out there and every single news outlet has posted about this. When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did," she started.
'I Want to Raise My Kids to Feel Proud of Their Bodies'
"But Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over 'overtraining' our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not," the 38-year-old continued.
She added, "We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is 'weird' ? I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work from either Vivis elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out."
"Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children. If we wanna do 'better' then do better. I’m proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams. So we’ll see y’all at the 2032 Olympics," Jessie concluded.