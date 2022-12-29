Jessie James Decker Reveals Why She 'Felt The Need To Respond' To Criticism About Her Kids' Abs: 'I'm A Mama Bear'

Almost one month after Jessie James Decker had to defend her three kids — Vivian, Eric II and Forrest — after they were criticized for having abs at a young age, the singer revealed why she felt the need to speak out about the ordeal.

“You know, I think for me, I’m proud of my family, and I’m proud of my kids,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 34, said in a new interview. “And I’ll always want to encourage them to do what they love and what their heart wants. They love sports, and they’re active. And so, for me, I am so proud of them, and I will always encourage their passion for sports and being active. And I just draw the line when it comes to criticizing my kids. And so, I felt the need to respond, and I’m a mama bear, but I’m proud of them.”