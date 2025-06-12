or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kendall Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Bikini-Clad Kendall Jenner Bares Her Abs as She Relaxes During Desert Getaway: Photos

kendall jenner bikini desert photos
Source: MEGA; @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner shared sultry bikini pics as she flaunted her abs during her desert getaway.

By:

June 12 2025, Published 9:39 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner is kicking back in the desert!

Article continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old model turned heads during a peaceful escape, showing off her toned body in a classic black string bikini.

In one photo, Jenner lounged on a cushioned outdoor bed, catching rays while her abs and long legs took center stage.

Article continues below advertisement
kendall jenner instagram vacation heat
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner enjoyed a sunny vacation in the desert.

Article continues below advertisement

In another, she perched on a white towel near the pool, facing a stunning canyon view and shading her face with a wide-brimmed straw hat — but she didn’t spend the whole time poolside. She also soaked in the desert landscape from a car ride, gazing out the window at the wide-open terrain.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

“strawberry moon,” she simply wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, fans flooded the comments section.

“Literally soooo 🔥🔥,” one user raved, while another added, “Gorgeous views and lady❤️❤️❤️.”

“Beautyyy,” a third chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement
kendall jenner criticized ice silence
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The supermodel wore a black bikini and relaxed near the pool.

MORE ON:
Kendall Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

However, one person called her out, writing, “Your city is being torn apart, yet you still post thirst traps. It's a shame for you and your family not to address the injustices happening in your own city, from which you all benefit.”

Another comment read, “Your silence is loud...” as some urged her to speak up amid the growing protests in Los Angeles against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

Article continues below advertisement

In early June, ICE agents carried out a series of immigration arrests across L.A., taking in over 100 people — including day laborers waiting for work outside a Home Depot. The raids sparked backlash, and President Donald Trump responded by sending in the National Guard. California has since filed a lawsuit against the move.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian speaks out ice raids
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kim Kardashian addressed the Los Angeles ICE protests on her Instagram Story.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner hasn’t made a public statement yet, but her sister Kim Kardashian did weigh in via Instagram Story.

Article continues below advertisement

“When we're told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals — great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families , we have to speak up. We have to do what's right," she vented.

Kardashian added, “Growing up in LA, I've seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers and family. No matter where you fall politically, it's clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants.”

Article continues below advertisement
kardashians response la immigration protests
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian criticized ICE, calling it 'inhumane.'

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-four called for reform and compassion from leaders.

"We can't turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely," she wrote. "There HAS to be a BETTER way."

She also reposted Doechii’s BET Awards speech, where the rapper said, “There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y'all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.