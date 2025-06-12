Bikini-Clad Kendall Jenner Bares Her Abs as She Relaxes During Desert Getaway: Photos
Kendall Jenner is kicking back in the desert!
The 29-year-old model turned heads during a peaceful escape, showing off her toned body in a classic black string bikini.
In one photo, Jenner lounged on a cushioned outdoor bed, catching rays while her abs and long legs took center stage.
In another, she perched on a white towel near the pool, facing a stunning canyon view and shading her face with a wide-brimmed straw hat — but she didn’t spend the whole time poolside. She also soaked in the desert landscape from a car ride, gazing out the window at the wide-open terrain.
“strawberry moon,” she simply wrote in the caption.
Naturally, fans flooded the comments section.
“Literally soooo 🔥🔥,” one user raved, while another added, “Gorgeous views and lady❤️❤️❤️.”
“Beautyyy,” a third chimed in.
However, one person called her out, writing, “Your city is being torn apart, yet you still post thirst traps. It's a shame for you and your family not to address the injustices happening in your own city, from which you all benefit.”
Another comment read, “Your silence is loud...” as some urged her to speak up amid the growing protests in Los Angeles against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.
In early June, ICE agents carried out a series of immigration arrests across L.A., taking in over 100 people — including day laborers waiting for work outside a Home Depot. The raids sparked backlash, and President Donald Trump responded by sending in the National Guard. California has since filed a lawsuit against the move.
Jenner hasn’t made a public statement yet, but her sister Kim Kardashian did weigh in via Instagram Story.
“When we're told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals — great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families , we have to speak up. We have to do what's right," she vented.
Kardashian added, “Growing up in LA, I've seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers and family. No matter where you fall politically, it's clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants.”
The mom-of-four called for reform and compassion from leaders.
"We can't turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely," she wrote. "There HAS to be a BETTER way."
She also reposted Doechii’s BET Awards speech, where the rapper said, “There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y'all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”