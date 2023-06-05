Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Laugh Off Feud Rumors While Tanning Poolside: Photo
Proving the naysayers wrong!
As rumors spread that Hailey Bieber and longtime pal Kendall Jenner were fighting, the ladies took it upon themselves to set the record straight. Over the weekend, the blonde beauty shared a snap of herself and the model lounging poolside, cheekily captioning the photo 'Feuding' 🧡🧡."
For the picture, Bieber, 26, used the dog filter, and both of the stunners gave the camera thumbs up.
Jenner, 27, wore a pair of sunglasses and a striped bikini top as she lounged on a chair next to a bottle of sunscreen.
Rumors of a rift between the gal pals started after they attended the Monaco Grand Prix separately and didn't interact. It was also reported that Hailey and husband Justin Bieber were seen socializing with Jenner's ex Devin Booker at the event.
Meanwhile, the 818 Tequila founder was there with rumored beau Bad Bunny.
As usual, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hasn't commented on the dating buzz, though their appearance at the Met Gala in May seemed to confirm the gossip.
"They’d been out together before, but this was very much her telling the world that this is her boyfriend," a source said of the special night, where the duo arrived in the same car but walked the carpet separately.
- It's Official! Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Photographed for First Time During Intimate Hangout With Their Sisters
- Bad Bunny Boasts About 'Enjoying' His Life 'Right Now' as Romance With Kendall Jenner Heats Up
- Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Spotted Wearing Matching Boots at Lakers Game as Romance Heats Up
Unlike her older siblings, Jenner has consistently kept her personal life out of the spotlight.
"I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that," she explained in an interview of her decision. "For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain," she said at the time, "and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]."
The singer, 29, and fashionista were first linked in February 2023 and have been inseparable ever since.