Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Backside in Cheeky Swimsuit Snap: See the Model's Stunning Photos
Is it hot in here? No, sorry. Kendall Jenner just posted on Instagram.
The brunette bombshell recently took to the social media app with a series of snaps showcasing her flawless physique.
"Some of me," Jenner captioned the Wednesday, August 7, Instagram post — which featured numerous photos of The Kardashians star in a bikini, as well as a few images of the model with one of her horses.
In one of the pictures, the 28-year-old completely showed off her backside, as she faced away from the camera and squatted down in a very cheeky yellow bikini.
Another snap highlighted Jenner's elite style, with the stunning celebrity sporting a mid-rise, pale yellow skirt, a black T-shirt, a matching large purse and designer shades.
The reality star posed in front of a plain wall with a champagne glass in hand.
A third photo featured Jenner sitting on the ground outside next to a gorgeous brown horse, while a fourth snap had the beauty queen standing at the edge of a yacht, once again emphasizing her cheeky bottoms.
In the comments section of Jenner's post, fans couldn't help but gush over the 818 founder's awe-inspiring appearance.
"Every photo tells a beautiful story. You truly shine in every setting, Kendal! ✨❤️," one admirer admitted, as another declared: "The most iconic WOMAN 🔥❤️."
"She’s in a full on horse girl era 👏," a third supporter quipped, while a fourth comedically asked her to "quit getting prettier."
Jenner's recent post came roughly two weeks after she opened up about her relationship with social media during a July cover story interview with Vogue France, explaining how she manages to protect her peace while being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.
"I really like the idea of self-preservation. It's truly so important," the fashion icon expressed. "Social networking is much more than exposing certain things to the world. It's also about exposing your energy. I'm very careful to protect it and, with it, my mind."
"The more we share on social media, the more we give others the chance to reach out and disturb us. So I try to assess what I can handle and when I need to distance myself," she mentioned. "I'm careful not to spend too much time online. If I have to devote part of my day to this, I then put down my phone to write, read, go out for a walk, or see my friends... It's essential."
Jenner concluded: "And above all, I never read the comments! I really stay out of these debates that don't even really exist. We have to remind ourselves that none of this is real. Nothing is more powerful than living in the present, in reality."