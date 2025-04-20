Kendall Jenner Displays Her Toned Abs While Working Out: See the Hot Photos
Kendall Jenner continues to prove how she’s catapulted herself to be a world-renowned supermodel. In an Instagram post from Saturday, April 18, the bombshell posed in a two-piece workout set, putting her defined abs on full display.
Her navy blue Alo gear, which consisted of a sports bra and biker shorts, hugged her toned physique as she lay on a yoga mat for a photoshoot. Jenner’s sculpted muscles were at peak level, as she appeared to have just finished a workout.
Many of her 288 million followers poured into the photo's comments section, where they complimented her “athletic” build and distinctive beauty.
“Body is bodying,” wrote one.
“You are in good shape, and it shows,” agreed another.
“You’re literally body goals,” a third added.
Apart from her workout content, Jenner often shares glimpses of her lifestyle on social media. From bookstore selfies to unique architecture and travel material, the 29-year-old star truly lives the good life.
Though the model hasn’t publicly announced her relationship status since her breakup with Bad Bunny in late 2024, she is allegedly dipping her toes back in the water with her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker.
Jenner and the NBA player were spotted in February at Cloud9 Alpine Bistro in Aspen, Colo. The model attempted to go undercover by wearing a turtleneck and ski goggles as she was eating.
The twosome began their romance in 2020 and became Instagram official on Valentine’s Day a year later. The duo was very public about their romance, often supporting each other at family gatherings and Booker’s basketball games.
Despite their chemistry, Jenner and the NBA pro ended their initial relationship in November 2022. A source revealed to People that they parted ways because they wanted to prioritize their “busy schedules.”
Meanwhile, a second insider claimed the pair “have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”
The acclaimed model and Booker tried to reignite their flame after she split from Bad Bunny — leading to the now-rumor that she and the Phoenix Suns player are back together.
Though Jenner appears to be focused on her career and reevaluating her love life, the star stays bonded with her large family, the Kardashians.
During the Season 6 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, she told her sister Khloé Kardashian to be more “gentle” with Lamar Odom, whom she was married to from 2009 to 2016.
“I understand there’s parts of her that are uncomfortable, but I’ve seen this reaction with Tristan as well,” Jenner said before comparing her sister’s relationship with Odom to how she treated Tristan Thompson when they first split.
“I remember when Tristan and her got friendly again and were co-parenting, she was like, kind of snarky with him around other people because she almost didn’t wanna be judged by everyone else for being around him because he did bad things,” she added.