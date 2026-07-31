Bikini-Clad Kim Kardashian Poses on Paddleboard in Rare Photo With Niece Penelope Disick: 'Lakemaxxing'

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian is making waves with a family moment! The reality star was spotted on a paddleboard alongside her rarely-seen niece Penelope Disick, 14, offering a glimpse into a fun day spent together on the water.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA,@kimkardashian/instgram Kim Kardashian flaunted her figure in a black bikini.

For the outing, shared via Kardashian's Instagram on Thursday, July 30, she wore a cheeky black string bikini, black sunglasses and a bandana in her hair. Disick, whose public appearances with her famous aunt are relatively uncommon, sported a simple white bikini and dainty gold jewelry as they both threw up peace signs for the photo. Throughout the rest of the carousel, Kardashian shared more stunning shots of her phenomenal figure as she continued to enjoy the water and even featured a sweet selfie of herself, Disick and her daughter Chicago, 8, whom Kardashian shares with ex-husband, Kanye West. The former duo is also parents to daughter North, 13, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 7.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is What Life Is All About, Ladies'

Source: @kimkardashian/instgram,MEGA Khloé Kardashian commented 'Gorgeous P' on the post.

Kardashian captioned the photo, "lakemaxxing," racking up over 1 million likes on the post. "This is what life is allll about, ladies," one fan wrote. "My little peep aleep all growns up," commented Disick's father, Scott Disick. Another claimed, "Penelope the next IT GIRL! I see it now!" while someone else wrote, "omg i didn’t even recognize p she’s so grown!!" Penelope's aunt, Khloé Kardashian, said, "Gorgeous P." "Kim & Penelope love y'all," gushed a follower.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Recent Birthday Celebration

Source: MEGA,@kimkardashian/instgram Penelope Disick recently turned 14 years old.

The summertime post comes less than a month after Penelope celebrated her 14th birthday on July 8. Penelope’s mom, Kourtney Kardashian — who shares the 14-year-old and sons Mason, 16, and Reign, 11, with ex Scott, as well as Rocky, 2, with husband Travis Barker — posted a snapshot of the celebrations, which were complete with heart-shaped pancakes, balloons and doughnuts.

'I Couldn’t Be More Proud of You'

Source: @kimkardashian/instgram,MEGA Kris Jenner gushed over her granddaughter on her birthday.