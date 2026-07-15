Khloé Kardashian Reveals Sweet Cousin Bonding Moments During Family Lake Trip

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Cousins Spend Quality Time Together at the Lake

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian captured heartwarming moments of her children making summer memories with their cousins.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian’s latest vacation post included sparklers, cousin bonding, and a viral TikTok-inspired game with True.

In one playful video, Khloé and True performed the viral "Welcome to McDonald's" hand-clapping game while sitting beside the lake. Dream and True were also photographed holding sparklers during the family's holiday celebrations, while another image showed the girls riding together in the back of a vehicle with bags of Khloé's Khloud popcorn. Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner reacted to the post, writing, "My heart."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Shares More Moments From the Idaho Getaway

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian documented summer fun with her famous family during their annual Fourth of July retreat.

Khloé Has Long Embraced Her Role as a Mom and Aunt

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian opened up about embracing her role as a loving aunt and devoted mom.