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Khloé Kardashian Reveals Sweet Cousin Bonding Moments During Family Lake Trip

Split Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA; @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian shared sweet family moments from the Kardashians' annual Fourth of July lake getaway.

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July 15 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

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Khloé Kardashian made the most of summer with her family.

The Kardashians star shared a new Instagram carousel on Monday, July 13, from the family's lake getaway, writing, "Core Memories."

True Thompson and Tatum Thompson spent time with their cousins during the family's annual Fourth of July lake vacation.

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Cousins Spend Quality Time Together at the Lake

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Image of Khloé Kardashian captured heartwarming moments of her children making summer memories with their cousins.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian captured heartwarming moments of her children making summer memories with their cousins.

Khloé's latest post featured several sweet moments between her children, 8-year-old True and 3-year-old Tatum, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

One photo showed Kim Kardashian's daughter, Chicago West, 8, sitting in an inflatable boat with Tatum and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian, 9.

Another picture captured Chicago, True, and Dream hugging while wearing matching pink swimsuits.

The carousel also included selfies of Khloé with True and Tatum aboard a boat, as well as clips of the family enjoying classic outdoor activities like tubing and tug-of-war.

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Image of Khloé Kardashian’s latest vacation post included sparklers, cousin bonding, and a viral TikTok-inspired game with True.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian’s latest vacation post included sparklers, cousin bonding, and a viral TikTok-inspired game with True.

In one playful video, Khloé and True performed the viral "Welcome to McDonald's" hand-clapping game while sitting beside the lake.

Dream and True were also photographed holding sparklers during the family's holiday celebrations, while another image showed the girls riding together in the back of a vehicle with bags of Khloé's Khloud popcorn.

Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner reacted to the post, writing, "My heart."

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Kim Kardashian Shares More Moments From the Idaho Getaway

Image of Kim Kardashian documented summer fun with her famous family during their annual Fourth of July retreat.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian documented summer fun with her famous family during their annual Fourth of July retreat.

Khloé wasn't the only family member documenting the vacation.

Kim also took part and shared photos from the Idaho trip, posting pictures of her children, nieces, and nephews enjoying the lakeside retreat.

"Summers at the lake with my favorite people," Kim wrote alongside her Instagram carousel.

Her post included family activities, outdoor games, and a sweet selfie featuring her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton. Kim is the mother of North West, 13, Saint West, 10, and Psalm West, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim also shared photos of herself and Khloé playing pickleball, while other family members were seen riding dirt bikes and spending time outdoors.

Although Dream joined her cousins for the vacation, her father and his ex, Blac Chyna, did not appear in either Khloé's or Kim's Instagram posts.

Khloé Has Long Embraced Her Role as a Mom and Aunt

Image of Khloé Kardashian opened up about embracing her role as a loving aunt and devoted mom.
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian opened up about embracing her role as a loving aunt and devoted mom.

Khloé has often spoken about how much she enjoys caring for her family, including her nieces and nephews.

During a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, she joked that she sometimes feels like the "third parent" to Dream.

"I absolutely love being a mom to people," Khloe said. "I love mothering people. It's so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn't have it any other way."

She has also spoken openly about motherhood beyond the picture-perfect moments.

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," Khloé said during a 2022 interview with Elle. "It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

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