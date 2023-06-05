Bikini-Clad Megan Fox Highlights Her Voluptuous Curves in Sultry Selfie After Revealing Body Dysmorphia Struggles
Megan Fox showed off her fit physique in a selfie on Sunday, June 4 — weeks after she revealed her body dysmorphia struggles.
“ace of cups + the star,” the Transformers star, 37, captioned one photo of herself in a black bikini — where she referred to two tarot cards — while another picture showed her by the ocean.
Of course, people gushed over the sultry snap. One person wrote, "Jesussssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥," while another said, "ummm wow."
A third person stated, "Hello Gorgeous 💕."
Last month, the actress, who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, got candid about what she struggles with on a daily basis.
“I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” she told Sports Illustrated. “There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever."
The mom-of-three — who shares her three boys with ex Brian Austin Green — recalled how she was "aware" of her build when she was younger.
“It definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even, like, acknowledged,” Fox said. “The journey of, like, loving myself is gonna be never-ending, I think.”
This isn't the first time Fox got candid about her figure.
“We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves,” she told British GQ in 2021. “I think I had either put myself in, or allowed other people to put me in, this weird box that didn’t quite fit me, where I hadn’t lived my own life as myself for a really long time. The parts of me that were always eccentric or strange and didn’t belong within my own family unit or within Hollywood.”
As OK! previously reported, Fox and the rocker, 33, have been going through some ups and downs after they had a huge fight earlier this year.
The singer supported his lady when he attended the Sports Illustrated party last month, and it seems like they are still working through their issues.
“They’ve been in serious couples therapy and have also been seeing a spiritual healer,” a source told Us Weekly of their rough patch. “They’ve come a long way. Friends think they will make it through and [eventually] start planning their wedding again.”