Megan Fox Nowhere to be Seen at Machine Gun Kelly's Wild 33rd Birthday Party After Overcoming Relationship Drama
Machine Gun Kelly turned 33-years-old on Saturday, April 22, ringing in the special day with a wild birthday bash that featured everything from marijuana to flamethrowers — however, fiancée Megan Fox was nowhere to be found at the fab festivities.
On Friday, April 21, the "forget me too" singer shared a carousel of Instagram photos of his birthday celebration. The first one featured the artist showing off his elaborate, full-body tattoos, wearing nothing but a pair of black shorts, a black and gold sash that read "I am 32 + 1" with the one illustrated as a hand with its middle finger up and a birthday cake themed hat covering his face.
The second snapshot was a potted marijuana plot in front of a red, neon sign that proclaimed: "I am weed."
Other pictures revealed MGK partying with friends, hanging out with his daughter, performing on a stage and even a few cat-inspired birthday cakes.
The 33-year-old — real name Colson Baker — also posted a video of himself wielding an active flamethrower in his yard just outside of his lavish home as cops flying overheard in a helicopter could be heard telling the crowd, "Party's over. You guys need to leave."
Fans in the comments section showered the award-winning singer with well wishes and "happy birthday" messages, but some noticed his fiancée didn't appear to be in any of the photos.
"Uh oh where megan?!" one follower wrote, with another replying, "same question I had on my mind😢."
Some fans speculated that they secretly split, while others added that she might be the one behind the camera or that she simply didn't want to be featured in the snaps after all of the drama surrounding their high profile relationship.
Last month, OK! reported the embattled couple were "taking a break" from their "volatile" relationship following months of ups and downs, but only two weeks later, the pair reportedly overcame their rough patch and were officially back together after being spotted on a relaxing vacation in Hawaii.
The duo was seen holding hands and smiling as they enjoyed some fun in the sun with the singer's 13-year-old daughter, Casie.
