Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands in London as Source Claims Actress Is Still 'Hesitant' About Wedding Planning
Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly appear to be back on track after hitting a major bump in the road earlier this year.
On the night of Monday, May 30, the couple came out hand in hand to attend the debut of the singer's new ring collection, an event held in London.
For the special shindig, Fox, 37, showed off her newly dyed tresses alongside a white tank, black pants with silver chain detailing and black heeled sandals. MGK, 33, rocked a sleeveless oversized gray suit jacket over his bare torso, matching pants and black Converse-like sneakers.
Despite the PDA — at one point, the "Forget Me Too" crooner also placed his hand on her back as they walked — an insider claimed the stars "are still not back to normal" after their rough patch.
While the source confirmed the duo is "back together" and "exploring therapy," they're no longer planning their wedding.
"They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant," the source spilled.
As OK! reported, the Jennifer's Body lead hinted at a breakup over Super Bowl weekend, as before wiping her Instagram clean, she shared a post making it seem as if the Ohio native had cheated.
However, the mom-of-three clarified there was "no third party" involved in their drama.
Still, the tension was obvious, as Fox even ditched her engagement ring in the coming weeks, but by early April, the two were spotted happily vacationing in Hawaii.
"The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it's been working," a separate source explained to an outlet at the time. "They feel more connected than ever."
"Megan is extremely spiritual and believes that Colson [MGK's real first name] is her soulmate," the source shared. "She was never going to give up on them, but felt as though they needed to spend some quality time together."
Nonetheless, an additional insider claimed they still have "trust issues to work through."