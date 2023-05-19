Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Pose Separately at 'Sports Illustrated' Party as Couple Continues Working Through Issues: Photos
Megan Fox made an appearance at Sports Illustrated’s 2023 Swimsuit Issue launch at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on Thursday, May 18, and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, was in attendance, though the two opted not to pose together.
The actress, 37, who got engaged to the rocker in January 2022, wore a sheer black dress, while her man sported a white pinstripe outfit.
Despite walking the carpet separately, the duo, who have been going through some issues as of late, showed some PDA when they wrapped their arms around one another while walking around in the Big Apple.
The brunette beauty was asked about the 33-year-old singer's reaction to her hot cover shoot, to which she said, "Hot."
The Transformers alum also gushed about appearing on the cover of the glossy publication.
"I think I had sort of manifested it. A little bit earlier, a few weeks earlier, I had been like, 'You know, I really think I should do the cover of Sports Illustrated. I've never done it. I've been in Hollywood for a long time," she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. "And then a few weeks later they called, and they were like, 'Do you want to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated?'"
"I think it was probably too high of an aim when I was little to think of that. Because you're just a little kid from wherever you're from. I'm from Tennessee," she continued. "But I think like just realizing like, 'Wow, I've been doing this a long time. What would be really — what's a bucket list goal?' Like as someone who's been in this industry for so long, and being on Sports Illustrated was definitely one of those."
As OK! previously reported, the Hollywood stars have been going through a rough patch, but last month, they were spotted canoodling in Hawaii.
"The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it's been working," aa source explained. "They feel more connected than ever."