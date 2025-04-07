BREAKING NEWS Not Over? Sydney Sweeney Seen With Fiancé Jonathan Davino After Rumored Split Source: MEGA Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney reportedly called off their engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino not completely calling off their engagement? The dynamic duo — who reportedly split earlier this year — were spotted out in public together for the very first time since Sweeney landed herself in headlines after attending her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell's sister's wedding last month.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

In photos obtained by a news publication, the Euphoria actress could be seen attempting to keep a low profile as she walked beside her fiancé in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 6. Sweeney, 27, and Davino, 41, both wore sunglasses — though the blonde beauty took extra measures of wearing the hood of her blue sweatshirt over her head, seemingly not wanting to be seen amid reports she and her longtime lover had thrown in the towel on wedding plans and ended their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Immaculate actress and Davino were pictured sitting at Beverly Glen Deli for roughly one hour before leaving together, a source spilled to the news outlet of the film producer and Sweeney — who paired her incognito look with baggy jeans. For the outing, Sweeney brought along her adorably pup Tank, however, her fiancé was on dog duty as he held onto the pooch’s leash while wearing an all-black athleisure ensemble.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

While the sighting of Sweeney and Davino may have sparked confusion after they allegedly parted ways, the pair showed no PDA and appeared in the least bit romantic around each other. At one point, Davino did place his hand on Sweeney’s back, however, it seemed to be in an effort to guide her in the right direction as the A-list actress kept her head down as she tried to ignore the cameras.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney maintained a stoic expression throughout the entirety of her run-in with paparazzi, though Davino appeared to be in good spirts while flashing a few smiles during the sunny Sunday stroll. The Voyeurs star and Davino's weekend hangout comes less than one week after an insider confessed the Madame Web actress “didn’t feel right” about going through with her wedding as the couple’s relationship made her feel “overwhelmed.”

Article continues below advertisement

"She's not ready to settle down," the confidante claimed. "They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now." Davino and Sweeney became engaged in 2022, though their romance dates back to 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The two sparked speculation about a potential split after fans noticed Sweeney had deleted a photo of her and Davino kissing from an Instagram carousel of images shared back in January. It wasn't long before dating rumors erupted about Sweeney and Powell after photos surfaced of The White Lotus actress at the Twisters actor's sister's wedding at the end of March.