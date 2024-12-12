'We Are Onto Chapel Hill': Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Cheers on the 6-Time Super Bowl Champ's Return to Coaching
Former NFL coach Bill Belichick,72, announced his return to the sidelines with a new coaching position at the University of North Carolina.
The announcement was met with widespread approval, including from the coach's much-younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24, who cheered him on via social media.
Hudson took to her Instagram Stories to share: "We are onto Chapel Hill!!!"
Her comment appeared to playfully referenced Belichick's famous "We're on to Cincinnati" quote.
The university revealed on Wednesday, December 11, that they'd reached an agreement with Belichick on a lucrative five-year deal, reportedly valued at over $50 million. This marks Belichick's first foray into college football, following a successful career in the professional league where he secured six Super Bowl victories.
Belichick's father previously served as an assistant coach at North Carolina from 1953 to 1955.
Belichick's decision to transition from the NFL to the college football ranks comes after a period of speculation regarding his next move.
He was linked to several NFL head coaching positions last spring following his departure from the New England Patriots. While there were rumors of potential roles with teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Belichick ultimately chose to explore sports broadcasting opportunities before accepting the position at North Carolina.
“We know that college athletics is changing, and those changes require new and innovative thinking,” UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. “Bill Belichick is a football legend, and hiring him to lead our program represents a new approach that will ensure Carolina football can evolve, compete and win — today and in the future.”
Belichick appeared on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” and said he had “a couple of good conversations” with UNC chancellor Lee Roberts and he spent the last year taking a “longer look” at college football and the good he could do in that field.
"If I was in a college program, the college program would be a pipeline to the NFL for the players that had the ability to play in the NFL," Belichick said Monday. "It would be a professional program: training, nutrition, scheme, coaching, techniques that would transfer to the NFL."
"It would be an NFL program at a college level. And an education that would get the players ready for their career after football, whether that was the end of their college career or at the end of their pro career," he continued.
Belichick holds 333 career regular-season and postseason wins in the NFL, trailing only Don Shula’s 347 for the NFL record, while his 31 playoff wins are the most in league history.