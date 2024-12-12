'We Are Onto Chapel Hill': Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Cheers on the 6-Time Super Bowl Champ's Return to Coaching

Belichick's decision to transition from the NFL to the college football ranks comes after a period of speculation regarding his next move.

He was linked to several NFL head coaching positions last spring following his departure from the New England Patriots. While there were rumors of potential roles with teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Belichick ultimately chose to explore sports broadcasting opportunities before accepting the position at North Carolina.

“We know that college athletics is changing, and those changes require new and innovative thinking,” UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. “Bill Belichick is a football legend, and hiring him to lead our program represents a new approach that will ensure Carolina football can evolve, compete and win — today and in the future.”