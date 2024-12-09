Bill Belichick, 72, Fools Around With Girlfriend Jordan Hudson, 24, in Sweet Holiday Photo
Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, are getting into the holiday spirit!
On Monday, December 9, the former New England Patriots general manager's lady, 24, shared photos from the couple's fun-filled weekend at the Nantucket Christmas Stroll in Massachusetts.
"Lost my Stroll-ginity this weekend 🍒🎄🤪," Hudson joked, admitting it was the former college cheerleader's first time attending the annual three-day event — which featured a marketplace for holiday shopping, craft shows, tours, live entertainment and a special "visit" from Santa Claus.
In the photo Hudson shared of her and Belichick, the 72-year-old could be seen sporting a gray University of Washington Huskies college football sweatshirt, while his girlfriend donned a red sweater with the word "STROLL" written in white capital letters across her chest.
Hudson accessorized the Christmas-themed couture with red lipstick and matching earrings.
While posing for the picture, Belichick playfully teased Hudson by making the shape of bunny ears with his hand and holding it on top of the brunette beauty's head.
In the comments section of the post, fans and friends gushed over the lovebirds — whose 48-year age difference shocked the world when reports revealed the pair were an item in July. Hudson and Belichick were spotted together on numerous occasions for months prior to the confirmation of their relationship.
"Looks like you had fun even with the lights and power outages that town had!!!! ❤️❤️ I think everyone still did the best they could this weekend and it was so much fun 🎄❤️," one local fan gushed beneath Hudson's upload, as another admirer declared, "@billbelichick you are a lucky man ♥️♥️ Jordon is a beauty!"
"Such a lovely couple and happy holidays ma'am," a third supporter expressed, while a fan of Belichick begged: "Tell Bill we want him back in the NFL! League is trash and unwatchable without him 😔."
Hudson's post came just days after she and Belichick made their red carpet debut together during The Museum Gala at New York City’s American Museum of Natural History on Thursday, December 5.
Belichick's much-younger girlfriend wasn't too shy to show her boyfriend affection throughout the A-list event, as she was spotted rubbing the sports analyst's back while the duo shared a pretzel and hot chocolate, per People.
The former Patriots head coach's budding romance with Hudson appeared to be Belichick's first serious fling following his breakup from Linda Holliday — whom he split from in September 2023 after 16 years of dating.
Belichick shares his three adult children, Stephen, Brian and Amanda with his ex-wife, Debby Clarke.