'Ice Cold' Meghan Markle Turned Down Former ESPN Host Who Thought the Former Actress Was 'Obtainable'
Meghan Markle was seemingly selective with her dating pool before snagging Prince Harry, but former ESPN host Ryen Russillo revealed the Duchess of Sussex wasn't interested in spending time with the sports commentator when she was single.
“It was all of the [Sports Illustrated] swimsuit models. So, nobody was really paying any attention to Markle,” Russillo told Bill Simmons on "The Bill Simmons" podcast.
“I was like, ‘That’s my lane. She’s probably doubting herself a little bit right now,'” Russillo continued. “She’s never been more obtainable.”
The duo met at a celebrity flag football game in February 2014, which Chrissy Teigen, Hannah Davis and Nina Agdal all participated in.
Despite his efforts, the Duchess of Sussex wasn't interested in meeting with Russillo.
“It was a very soft sell,” he explained. “It was, ‘Hey, I know the new season … is coming out if you ever want to come on the show to promote it.’ It was really professional.”
“It was ice cold,” the sports personality said when discussing the Suits star's response. “It was, ‘Oh, I don’t know anything about sports, but thanks for the offer.'"
OK! previously reported Simmons slammed the Sussexes in 2023 after Spotify parted ways with the couple.
"I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation. ‘The F------- Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should have launched with them," the executive said in an episode of his eponymous podcast.
"I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea," Simmons added. "It’s one of my best stories… F--- them. The grifters."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
One year after Simmons' episode aired, critics continue to reference it.
"Of course, they’ve lost their big Spotify contract — one of the big contracts that was clearly going to be their basis for fame," biographer Tom Bower told an outlet. "The ‘grifters’ line has tarnished them for life."
After a difficult period in Hollywood, the Sussexes are rumored to be distancing themselves professionally.
"When they're together, there's headlines that Meghan is too controlling or trying to be the star of the show," a source told an outlet after the couple made several solo appearances. "The Duke and Duchess are a married couple and in a normal relationship, you don't do every single thing together."
"They also have to raise a five and a 3-year-old and somebody has to remain in California while the other person is out of state," they added.
Harry spent the fall taking trips without Meghan to promote his charity work in New York, London and Lesotho.
"It also wouldn't make sense for Meghan to be the focal point for Harry's patronages, and the same goes for Meghan's philanthropic efforts, for example, if it's something to do with women, which is near and dear to her heart," the insider shared while noting Meghan's absence.
"For example when they went to Colombia to further the work of their foundation, then you see them work as a unit," they added.