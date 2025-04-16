Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Asked UNC to Filter 'Predator' Comments: Report
Jordon Hudson isn’t just cheering from the sidelines anymore as she’s stepping in to protect her man.
According to a new report, the 24-year-old girlfriend of legendary coach Bill Belichick asked staff at the University of North Carolina to clean up any harsh comments about him on their social media pages.
“I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator,’” Belichick reportedly said in an email.
Hudson, a former college cheerleader, raised concerns about how the public might perceive Belichick’s first season with the Tar Heels. In an email dated February 13, she asked if anyone at UNC was “monitoring” the football program’s social media accounts for any “slanderous commentary” about the 72-year-old coach.
She also suggested that whoever runs the accounts should be “subsequently deleting” negative comments and “blocking users that are harassing BB.”
Apparently, UNC staff agreed to help. One employee reportedly responded, saying their social media team had already removed some inappropriate comments and would stay on top of it moving forward. They also clarified they didn’t find any posts calling Belichick a “predator,” and added that the school “would NEVER support” that kind of language.
Hudson didn’t stop there. She also brought up concerns about Belichick’s son Steve Belichick potentially joining the Tar Heels’ coaching staff — and how it might look to the public.
“Though Steve is in fact Bill’s son, he should be depicted and represented as his own established, credible entity as opposed to an extension of Bill,” she reportedly wrote, worried it could be “easily misinterpreted” as nepotism.
As OK! previously reported, Hudson revealed in a Valentine’s Day post that she and Belichick first met in 2021. At the time, the coach was still in a long-term relationship with Linda Holliday. Bill and Linda, who were together since 2007, didn’t officially break up until 2023.
Jordon's role in his life seems to go beyond girlfriend status. Earlier this year, sources told The Assembly that Bill requested UNC staff to include her in all his work-related emails.
That move came to light in an email thread between Bill and Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC’s senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications, regarding “social media and web content.” The exchange was shared in screenshots by The Assembly reporter Matt Hartman on BlueSky.
"Robbi, Thank you for the e-mail," Bill wrote on December 16, 2024. "I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me? Thank you. BB."
Bill reportedly also asked that Jordon be looped in on emails about possible interview opportunities.
