Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Shares Loved-Up Selfie With NFL Star
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24, is sharing her love!
On Tuesday, February 25, the former cheerleader posted a sweet selfie alongside the NFL star, 72.
The controversial couple leaned their heads together as they smiled wide for the camera in the loved-up still. The pair — who met on a plane in 2021 — looked all dressed up, as Hudson wore winged eyeliner, red lipstick and a black top, while Belichick donned a navy suit, blue shirt and a patterned tie.
“Birds of a feather…” the brunette beauty captioned the image along with a drawn heart and a sticker of two swans. Next to the two birds, Hudson also wrote “Muuuuahhhh!!!”
As OK! previously reported, the upload came after the father-of-three was supposedly caught falling asleep at a men's basketball game at the University of North Carolina alongside his lover.
In a clip from the outing, the New England Patriots head coach looked like he was snoozing while sitting in the stands at Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
In response to the footage, users slammed the duo, who have an almost 50-year age gap.
"Not him snoozing in the first clip because he's ✨older✨...🤣," one person joked, while another added, "Looks like he was napping because apparently they had a third wheel with them."
"She's [24] & Bill's 72?! She's dragging him from place to place and just wants to be home watching TV and napping 😳," a third stated.
Despite the many years between them, Hudson recently defended her romance with Belichick on Valentine’s Day.
In an Instagram upload, Hudson wrote a “few basic concepts” about love alongside a photo of her and the football legend.
“There is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love. We do not need to justify ‘why’ we love a particular person. The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation,” she began.
She added, “Love does not discriminate against s--, skin color, religion, age, or ability. Love does not fluctuate along with someone’s body weight. Love does not lie within a perfect complexion. Love is not as deep as one’s pockets. Love does not look the same every time you see it. People and relationships, like everything else, are impermanent; even though love is eternal.”
“Love is not to be judged. It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love,” Hudson finished.
Hudson’s message didn’t seem to move many followers, as she was bombarded with negative comments.
“Omg, stopppp, you’re not fooling anyone. You love that he’s old and rich. The Anna Nicole Smith special,” one person said, while another noted, “In love with a 72-year-old? Bro, why?”
“Either she has daddy issues or it’s safe to assume that money is the driving force. No sane person dates a grandfather,” another user dissed.