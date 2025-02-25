or
'Grandpa' Bill Belichick, 72, Mocked for Falling Asleep at UNC Basketball Game Alongside Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24: Watch

Photos of Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick.
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have a nearly 50-year age gap.

By:

Feb. 25 2025, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

Bill Belichick seemingly doesn't care where he is — he'll never miss nap time!

The 72-year-old recently went viral after he was caught on camera appearing to fall asleep beside his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24, while attending a men's basketball game at the University of North Carolina, where he coaches football.

bill belichick falls asleep unc basketball game jordon hudson video
Source: @thecarolinacockroach/TikTok

Bill Belichick appeared to fall asleep during a recent UNC basketball game.

In a video shared to TikTok, the former New England Patriots general manager looked like he was snoozing for a decent amount of time while sitting in the stands at Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

While the Tar Heels beat the NC State Wolfpack 97-73, Belichick seemed unamused, as his eyes were shut and his head was down while Hudson chatted with a friend sitting on the other side of her.

Source: @thecarolinacockroach/TikTok
The unexpected duo was also filmed walking through the venue — which also lead to online trolling since Belichick appeared to be walking in front of his girlfriend, with Hudson trying to keep up.

In the comments section of the post, social media users were in a frenzy poking fun at Belichick for falling asleep while mocking him and Hudson's nearly 50-year age gap.

bill belichick falls asleep unc basketball game jordon hudson video
Source: MEGA

Bill Belichick brought girlfriend Jordon Hudson as his date to the 2025 NFL Honors.

"Not him snoozing in the first clip because he's ✨older✨...🤣," a troll quipped, while another viewer pointed out, "Looks like he was napping because apparently they had a third wheel with them."

"She's [24] & Bill's 72?! She's dragging him from place to place and just wants to be home watching TV and napping 😳," a third person jabbed, as a fourth individual exclaimed: "HE'S SOUND ASLEEP 😂🤣😂."

bill belichick falls asleep unc basketball game jordon hudson video
Source: MEGA

The couple went public with their relationship in June 2024.

Other reactions included a hater declaring, "She literally draining that man of all his life force 🤣🤣 nobody will be surprised when she inherited all of Bills fortune in 3 years," and someone else stating, "Grandpa taking a nap so he can try and perform later."

Belichick and Hudson's relationship has been an easy target for mockery due to the famed coach being in his 70s and the former cheerleader being a recent college graduate.

bill belichick falls asleep unc basketball game jordon hudson video
Source: MEGA

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have been dating since before 2023.

The lovebirds recently took the heat from Snoop Dogg during the 14th annual NFL Honors earlier this month, with the rapper admitting during his opening monologue that he had been a fan of football since before Hudson was even born.

The joke prompted a mixture of laughter and gasps from the audience, as Hudson's mouth dropped open in disbelief and Belichick chuckled beside her.

Belichick and Hudson hard-launched their relationship publicly in June 2024, however, they were first linked romantically in early 2023.

Earlier this year, Hudson celebrated her and Belichick's "third midnight's kiss" on New Year's Eve, meaning the pair had been an item by the end of 2022 — the same year she finished undergrad at Bridgewater State University.

