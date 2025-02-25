'Grandpa' Bill Belichick, 72, Mocked for Falling Asleep at UNC Basketball Game Alongside Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24: Watch

The 72-year-old recently went viral after he was caught on camera appearing to fall asleep beside his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson , 24, while attending a men's basketball game at the University of North Carolina, where he coaches football.

In a video shared to TikTok, the former New England Patriots general manager looked like he was snoozing for a decent amount of time while sitting in the stands at Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

While the Tar Heels beat the NC State Wolfpack 97-73, Belichick seemed unamused, as his eyes were shut and his head was down while Hudson chatted with a friend sitting on the other side of her.