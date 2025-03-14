Doing His Dirty Work? Bill Belichick, 72, Requested Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Be Included on All Messages Sent to His UNC Email
Looks like Jordon Hudson has taken on the role of an assistant in addition to being Bill Belichick's girlfriend.
A recent report revealed the University of North Carolina football coach, 72, allegedly asked in December 2024 for his 24-year-old girlfriend to be CC'd on every email sent to Belichick regarding the media going forward.
The request was exposed in an email conversation between Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC's senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications, and Belichick at the end of last year about "social media and web content," according to messages obtained by a news publication.
"Robbi, Thank you for the e-mail," the former New England Patriots general manager reportedly wrote to Evans on December 16, 2024, at 11:43 p.m. ET, per the news outlet. "I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me? Thank you. BB."
Belichick supposedly also asked for Hudson to be looped in on emails regarding potential interview opportunities.
Based on the date of the alleged email, Belichick sent the message less than two weeks after he and Hudson made their red carpet debut as a couple.
Belichick and his much-younger girlfriend posed together on the red carpet for the very first time while attending The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Thursday, December 5.
At the time, the pair was believed to have been going strong for a few years, as Hudson revealed via Instagram in celebration of the new year that it had been her and Belichick's "third midnight's kiss" as a couple.
Back in February, Hudson shared a tribute in honor of the first time she met Belichick more than four years ago, when they reportedly interacted on a flight from Boston to Florida. At the time, the former cheerleader was still a college student, and Belichick got lucky sitting next to her.
"February 11th, 2025 ➡️ February 11th, 2021. Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later," she gushed over her man. "#LoveIsNotLogical #EvenThoughItKindOfIs #Ironic #IPhilToPhil 🫶🏼. P.S. — @nfl , that Championship Ring is mine 💍🫶🏼🖤🏆."
Later that month, Hudson provided a message for haters while enjoying Valentine's Day with her lover.
"There is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love," she declared in the caption of an Instagram post after receiving hate over her and Belichick's nearly 50-year age gap. "We do not need to justify 'why' we love a particular person. The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation."
"Love does not discriminate against sex, skin-color, religion, age, or ability," she added. "It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love."
