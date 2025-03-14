Doing His Dirty Work? Bill Belichick, 72, Requested Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Be Included on All Messages Sent to His UNC Email

A recent report revealed the University of North Carolina football coach, 72, allegedly asked in December 2024 for his 24-year-old girlfriend to be CC'd on every email sent to Belichick regarding the media going forward.

Looks like Jordon Hudson has taken on the role of an assistant in addition to being Bill Belichick 's girlfriend.

The request was exposed in an email conversation between Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC's senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications, and Belichick at the end of last year about "social media and web content," according to messages obtained by a news publication.

"Robbi, Thank you for the e-mail," the former New England Patriots general manager reportedly wrote to Evans on December 16, 2024, at 11:43 p.m. ET, per the news outlet. "I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me? Thank you. BB."