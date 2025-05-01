Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Romance Is 'Concerning,' Admits Coach's Pal Charles Barkley: 'He’s Got to Be Very Careful Right Now'

On the Wednesday, April 30, episode of the "Dan Patrick Show," NBA legend Charles Barkley was asked about the couple's latest ordeal, in which Hudson, 24, was accused of being controlling after she cut off a reporter from asking Belichick, 73, about their romance.

"I’m not sure what’s going on," Barkley, 62, confessed of the situation. "He’s been a great friend for me for a long time. We’ve been great friends since he coached for the Browns."

"I think he’s got to be very careful right now. This is starting to be on a very slippery slope," the retired basketball player continued, calling his pal "the greatest football coach ever."