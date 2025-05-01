Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Romance Is 'Concerning,' Admits Coach's Pal Charles Barkley: 'He’s Got to Be Very Careful Right Now'
Bill Belichick's controversial relationship with Jordon Hudson even has his famous friends talking.
On the Wednesday, April 30, episode of the "Dan Patrick Show," NBA legend Charles Barkley was asked about the couple's latest ordeal, in which Hudson, 24, was accused of being controlling after she cut off a reporter from asking Belichick, 73, about their romance.
"I’m not sure what’s going on," Barkley, 62, confessed of the situation. "He’s been a great friend for me for a long time. We’ve been great friends since he coached for the Browns."
"I think he’s got to be very careful right now. This is starting to be on a very slippery slope," the retired basketball player continued, calling his pal "the greatest football coach ever."
Barkley said he prefers to not comment on people's "personal" lives but acknowledged he's "a little concerned with some of the stuff that’s going on."
"I might actually reach out to him to make sure everything’s good, but I am concerned from what I’m hearing," he spilled. "It’s not a good look, right, I’ll admit that."
As OK! reported, Hudson came under fire after CBS Sunday Mornings journalist Tony Dokoupil asked the NFL alum how he met Hudson. The former cheerleader then came over from the set sidelines to shut down the question, declaring, "we're not talking about this."
NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk revealed of the scene, "While we don’t know the total number of interruptions, it’s our understanding that CBS decided to include that one specific instance because it wasn’t a one-time thing."
On the night of April 30, the former New England Patriots general manager put out a public statement to defend his young girlfriend's actions.
Belichick explained that prior to his televised chat, he requested all questions pertain to his upcoming book. After Dokoupil talked about other topics "several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”
"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career," the Super Bowl winner continued. "Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true."
Hudson also took to Instagram to re-share an old post that explained she first met Belichick on a flight in 2021. It's unclear when the two began dating, though on New Year's Eve last year, she revealed they were sharing their "third midnight's kiss."