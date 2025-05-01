or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bill Belichick
OK LogoNEWS

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Romance Is 'Concerning,' Admits Coach's Pal Charles Barkley: 'He’s Got to Be Very Careful Right Now'

Photo of Charles Barkley and a picture of Bill Belichick with Jordon Hudson
Source: mega

Charles Barkley feared Bill Belichick could be on a 'slippery slope.'

By:

May 1 2025, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bill Belichick's controversial relationship with Jordon Hudson even has his famous friends talking.

On the Wednesday, April 30, episode of the "Dan Patrick Show," NBA legend Charles Barkley was asked about the couple's latest ordeal, in which Hudson, 24, was accused of being controlling after she cut off a reporter from asking Belichick, 73, about their romance.

Article continues below advertisement
bill belichick jordon hudson romance concerning charles barkley
Source: mega

Charles Barkley admitted he's 'concerned' about Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m not sure what’s going on," Barkley, 62, confessed of the situation. "He’s been a great friend for me for a long time. We’ve been great friends since he coached for the Browns."

"I think he’s got to be very careful right now. This is starting to be on a very slippery slope," the retired basketball player continued, calling his pal "the greatest football coach ever."

Article continues below advertisement
bill belichick jordon hudson romance concerning charles barkley
Source: @jordon/instagram

The controversial couple has a nearly 50-year age gap.

Article continues below advertisement

Barkley said he prefers to not comment on people's "personal" lives but acknowledged he's "a little concerned with some of the stuff that’s going on."

"I might actually reach out to him to make sure everything’s good, but I am concerned from what I’m hearing," he spilled. "It’s not a good look, right, I’ll admit that."

MORE ON:
Bill Belichick

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Hudson came under fire after CBS Sunday Mornings journalist Tony Dokoupil asked the NFL alum how he met Hudson. The former cheerleader then came over from the set sidelines to shut down the question, declaring, "we're not talking about this."

NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk revealed of the scene, "While we don’t know the total number of interruptions, it’s our understanding that CBS decided to include that one specific instance because it wasn’t a one-time thing."

Article continues below advertisement
bill belichick jordon hudson romance concerning charles barkley
Source: @stoolpresidente/x

Hudson was accused of being controlling when she refused to let the football coach answer certain interview questions.

Article continues below advertisement

On the night of April 30, the former New England Patriots general manager put out a public statement to defend his young girlfriend's actions.

Belichick explained that prior to his televised chat, he requested all questions pertain to his upcoming book. After Dokoupil talked about other topics "several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”

Article continues below advertisement
bill belichick jordon hudson romance concerning charles barkley
Source: @jordon/instagram

Belichick spoke out and defended his girlfriend's actions.

"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career," the Super Bowl winner continued. "Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true."

Hudson also took to Instagram to re-share an old post that explained she first met Belichick on a flight in 2021. It's unclear when the two began dating, though on New Year's Eve last year, she revealed they were sharing their "third midnight's kiss."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.