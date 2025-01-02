Jordon Hudson, 24, Admits She and Bill Belichick, 72, Are Still 'Going Strong' After Sharing Their 'Third Midnight's Kiss'
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick are kicking off 2025 stronger than ever!
The 24-year-old model toasted to the new year with her 72-year-old former New England Patriots coach boyfriend as she shared the sweet moment on social media.
"Cheers!!! To our third midnight's kiss," Hudson wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the pair clinking champagne glasses.
She added a cheeky note at the bottom of the post, writing, "Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for 'public knowledge': yet, somehow everything changed. 4th calendar year; Going strong. I can't wait to take punches for you in 2025. Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity."
Hudson also posted a picture of Belichick holding his phone, which displayed the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s song "New Year’s Day," reading, "Hold on to the memories."
As OK! previously reported, their love story began back in 2021 when the two met on a flight from Boston to Florida.
According to sources, they exchanged numbers and stayed in touch before their relationship deepened following Belichick’s 2023 split from longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday.
- Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, 'Couldn't Care Less' About 48-Year Age Difference: 'They Connect on a Deep Level'
- Everything to Know About Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship
- Bill Belichick, 72, Makes First Red Carpet Appearance With Younger Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, in New York City: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The NFL coach was previously married to Debby Clarke Belichick from 1977 to 2006. The two share three children — Stephen, Steve and Amanda.
Bill and Jordon were first linked romantically after being spotted together in New Orleans and later during an intimate dinner date in 2023. By July 2024, after more than a year of speculation, TMZ confirmed Bill’s romantic relationship with the former cheerleader, as the pair were spotted riding on their bikes in Nantucket, Mass.
Last month, the couple made their red carpet debut at a fundraising gala at the American Museum of Natural History.
"December 6th was more than just an incredible ‘Night at the Museum' ❤️. The evening was saturated with all of my favourite things: friendship, education, philanthropy, glamour, beet salad, Billy, dance-worthy music, ornithological & oceanic exhibits," Jordon captioned her Instagram post at the time, revealing her nickname for her boyfriend.
The 48-year age gap between Bill and Jordon seems to have sparked a transformation in the eight-time Super Bowl champion, who recently took on a surprising new role at the University of North Carolina.
"Absolutely NOBODY expected a guy his age to go to the college ranks," a source spilled to the National Enquirer of Bill. "A lot of people believe that Jordon has him thinking and acting decades younger — maybe even rashly and immaturely!"
The insider claimed the father-of-three is "acting like a college kid since he dumped his ex and found love with Jordon."
Still, the couple seems unbothered by the critics.
"Age is just a number to them," another source said of their romance.
"[Belichick] appreciates Jordon for the woman that she is," the insider continued. "Jordon is an old soul, so she and Bill connect on a deep level."