Jordon Hudson, 24, Admits She and Bill Belichick, 72, Are Still 'Going Strong' After Sharing Their 'Third Midnight's Kiss'

Jordon Hudson revealed she and Bill Belichick have been together longer than people think.

The 24-year-old model toasted to the new year with her 72-year-old former New England Patriots coach boyfriend as she shared the sweet moment on social media.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick are kicking off 2025 stronger than ever!

"Cheers!!! To our third midnight's kiss," Hudson wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the pair clinking champagne glasses.

She added a cheeky note at the bottom of the post, writing, "Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for 'public knowledge': yet, somehow everything changed. 4th calendar year; Going strong. I can't wait to take punches for you in 2025. Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity."