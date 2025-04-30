Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Awkward 'CBS Mornings' Interview: 'Met at a Daddy-Daughter Dance, Right?'
Late-night shows are weighing in on Bill Belichick's viral interview.
The NFL legend, 73, made headlines for his awkward CBS Sunday Mornings appearance with reporter Tony Dokoupil on April 27. The former New England Patriots coach was scheduled to discuss his first memoir, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football, due to be released in May; however, things took a turn when his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, interrupted during questions about their relationship.
The squeamish chat caused plenty of criticism and concern for Belichick, including a roast from Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
His opening monologue on the Monday, April 28, episode transitioned into a slew of jokes about the eight-time Super Bowl winner, beginning with saying his outfit for the interview was the “dirtiest” and “rattiest” so that he could “avoid a variety of subjects, including his relationship with team owner Robert Kraft and his relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon.”
“Bill Belichick had a doozy of an interview with CBS Sunday Morning yesterday; did you see this?” Kimmel asked his audience. The host cut to a recording of the interview, where Belichick was asked how he met Hudson. The former Bridgewater State University cheerleader interrupted before her older boyfriend could answer, stating, “We’re not talking about this.”
When Kimmel’s segment continued, so did his jokes. “So I’m guessing not at church then? I gotta say, I love this relationship. I can’t get enough of those two. It’s like they need a reality show. It’s like the Golden Bachelor meets the regular Bachelorette. They met at a daddy-daughter dance, right? No… they met on the swingset,” he said.
Though how Belichick and Hudson met is a controversial topic for the couple, they allegedly had their first encounter on a flight from Boston to Florida in February 2021. They didn’t go public with their relationship until three years later in June 2024.
Upon meeting, the University of North Carolina football coach signed a textbook for Hudson. “Thanks for giving me a course in logic. Safe travels!” he penned on the inside cover of Deductive Logic.
After being snubbed by the media for the cringeworthy interview, Hudson shared a photo on Instagram that referenced the day she and Belichick met.
“Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later,” she wrote alongside a photo of her hand intertwined with Belichick’s at the 2025 NFL Honors earlier this year.