Bill Belichick's Much Younger Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Calls Him 'Babe' While Poking Fun at His Outfit
Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, playfully poked fun at her older beau when they attended a hockey game together on Tuesday, April 22.
In an Instagram Story from the fun night, she posted a photo of the Lenovo Center packed with fans all wearing red, as it's the color of both the home team, the Carolina Hurricanes, and their opponent that day, the New Jersey Devils.
However, the former NFL coach, 73, was dressed in a light blue suit jacket in addition to a pale blue shirt, blue patterned tie and charcoal trousers.
"Way to blend in, babe," she captioned the shot of the stadium alongside a baby blue heart emoji and one of a crying laughing face.
Despite her snub, Hudson, 24, was also not wearing red, instead donning an off-the-shoulder white dress, which she accessorized with gold jewelry.
The brunette beauty also posted a photo of the pair alongside the caption, "Thank you @nhl @canes @lenovo for your sweet southern hospitality. It was great to see such camaraderie and unity within the Triangle."
Hudson and Belichick's relationship has sparked concern from the public due to their nearly 50-year age gap, but the former has defended their romance time and time again.
In fact, on Valentine's Day, Hudson shared a social media post that asked rhetorical questions such as "What constitutes love?" and "What makes someone worthy of loving?"
Hudson said the quandaries "require a deep analysis and could possibly enable one to understand the romances that they may not understand nor relate to. With such a limited character count, I cannot dissect nor comprehensively answer these questions."
"There is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love. We do not need to justify ‘why’ we love a particular person," she continued. "The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation."
In addition to dating, it seems the pair is also working together, as the Super Bowl winner previously requested Hudson be CC'd on all messages sent to his UNC email.
"I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings," Belichick replied to an email from a UNC colleague. "Can you include her on anything you send to me? Thank you. BB."
Belichick announced his new job as head coach of the school's football team earlier this year, with Hudson celebrating the news on Instagram.
"We are onto Chapel Hill!!!" she raved at the time.
The father-of-three signed a five-year deal that was rumored to be valued at over $50 million. It's his first venture at the college level after winning the Super Bowl a total of eight times while acting as a coach for a NFL team.