Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Calls Football Coach 'My Twin Flame' While Celebrating His 73rd Birthday
Bill Belichick received a special birthday shoutout via Instagram when he turned 73 on Wednesday, April 16.
To celebrate, his much younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24, shared a few photos of them smiling wide at his party alongside a sweet caption.
"Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my twin flame 🔥🎂🫶🏼🐍🐏🥂❤️🔥🎈☀️," Hudson captioned the images.
For the shindig, the brunette beauty stunned in a strapless metallic green dress while the football coach donned a white shirt underneath a dark suit and tie.
In one photo, Belichick fed his girlfriend a piece of cake, and in another snap, the two were holding drinks and sharing a laugh while posing for pictures.
Hudson also recently celebrated a birthday, showing off a custom University of North Carolina basketball jersey with her name and the number 24 on it on April 4. The school is where Belichick recently signed a contract to coach the college football team.
She acknowledged their close birthdays in an April 8 upload that pictured them petting animals.
"Fun Fact: As Aries Children, Bill and I are both Rams by birthright," she wrote alongside the image. "Coincidence? I think not… 🐏."
The pair has received endless backlash due to their nearly 50-year age gap, but Hudson has defended their relationship multiple times.
In fact, on Valentine's Day, she made a post that asked questions such as "What constitutes love?" and "What makes someone worthy of loving?"
"There is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love. We do not need to justify ‘why’ we love a particular person," she wrote, seemingly hitting back at haters. "The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation."
The two are so smitten that an insider claimed they've "discussed marriage" — though they "would definitely get a prenup" before tying the knot. The exact timeline of their relationship is unclear, but Hudson revealed they first met in February 2021.
The duo made their first joint red carpet appearance when they attended The Museum Gala in NYC this past December.
The former cheerleader gushed over their glam night on social media, writing, "December 6th was more than just an incredible ‘Night at the Museum' ❤️."
"The evening was saturated with all of my favourite things: friendship, education, philanthropy, glamour, beet salad, Billy, dance-worthy music, ornithological & oceanic exhibits," Hudson continued, revealing her nickname for the coach. "We created so many great memories together while supporting a great cause; my heart is filled to the brim!!!