Bill Belichick's Much Younger Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Sparks Engagement Rumors by Wearing a Ring Days After Her 'Alarming' Interview Behavior

On Tuesday, April 29, Hudson was seen with a ring on that finger when the couple attended an event in New York City together.

The two were at an American Museum of Natural History luncheon when Hudson wore the bauble and sparked rumors of a possible engagement.

A photo obtained by a news outlet showed the brunette beauty, 24, wearing a blue outfit and the ring while sitting next to her man at a table with others.

"Belichick seemed distracted and on his phone while Jordon had her hand on his knee for much of the presentation as if to keep him engaged," an eyewitness told the publication.