Bill Belichick's Much Younger Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Sparks Engagement Rumors by Wearing a Ring Days After Her 'Alarming' Interview Behavior
Bill Belichick and his much younger girlfriend Jordon Hudson continue to make headlines.
On Tuesday, April 29, Hudson was seen with a ring on that finger when the couple attended an event in New York City together.
The two were at an American Museum of Natural History luncheon when Hudson wore the bauble and sparked rumors of a possible engagement.
A photo obtained by a news outlet showed the brunette beauty, 24, wearing a blue outfit and the ring while sitting next to her man at a table with others.
"Belichick seemed distracted and on his phone while Jordon had her hand on his knee for much of the presentation as if to keep him engaged," an eyewitness told the publication.
This isn't the first time the duo — who have a nearly 50-year age gap — sparked engagement buzz, as the former cheerleader wore a diamond ring on the same finger while in New Orleans with the dad-of-three, 73, over Super Bowl weekend in February.
The fresh speculation comes just a few days after Hudson was criticized for her behavior during Belichick's CBS Sunday Mornings interview, as she stepped in from the sidelines and cut off a reporter when they asked the coach how they first met.
NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk said of the scene, "While we don’t know the total number of interruptions, it’s our understanding that CBS decided to include that one specific instance because it wasn’t a one-time thing."
Her actions made people concerned Belichick is being controlled by his girlfriend, with one insider telling a news outlet his pals were "shaking their heads" after witnessing her "alarming" actions.
"They are talking to him about her, but very gently because they know how deep in he is," the source added, noting Hudson is a "runaway train."
Hudson hit back at the drama by reposting an old photo she once shared on Instagram that revealed how the two first crossed paths.
After chatting while sitting next together on a plane in February 2021, Belichick signed her Deductive Logic textbook and wrote, "Jordon, Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels."
In the caption of the old post, Hudson gushed, "Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later."
The two made their red carpet debut in December 2024, and while celebrating New Year's Eve, Hudson revealed they shared their "third midnight's kiss."
"Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for 'public knowledge': yet, somehow everything changed. 4th calendar year; Going strong," she raved. "I can't wait to take punches for you in 2025. Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity."
