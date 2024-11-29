“The whole thing is hard for me to write,” the former president penned, according to a news outlet. “I couldn’t sleep for two years after the election. I was so angry, I wasn’t fit to be around. I apologize to all those who endured my outbursts of rage, which lasted for years and bothered or bored people who thought it pointless to rehash things that couldn’t be changed.”

Bill, 78, also wrote in the tell-all, which was released on November 19, that his wife was involved in the "darkest election possible in the United States" and blamed Russian cyber attacks and then-FBI Director James Comey for investigating her emails.

“Almost two years after the election, Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a highly regarded social scientist said Russia’s cyber attacks piled on top of Comey’s interventions were effective enough to persuade voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to vote for third parties or stay at home,” he wrote.