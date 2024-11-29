or
BREAKING NEWS
Bill Clinton Admits He 'Couldn't Sleep for 2 Years' After Wife Hillary Lost 2016 Election to Donald Trump: 'I Was So Angry'

Bill Clinton said he 'couldn't sleep for two years' after the 2016 election.

Nov. 29 2024, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

Bill Clinton admitted in his new book, Citizen—My Life After the White House, that he couldn't relax after his wife, Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump.

Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden all endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

“The whole thing is hard for me to write,” the former president penned, according to a news outlet. “I couldn’t sleep for two years after the election. I was so angry, I wasn’t fit to be around. I apologize to all those who endured my outbursts of rage, which lasted for years and bothered or bored people who thought it pointless to rehash things that couldn’t be changed.”

Bill, 78, also wrote in the tell-all, which was released on November 19, that his wife was involved in the "darkest election possible in the United States" and blamed Russian cyber attacks and then-FBI Director James Comey for investigating her emails.

“Almost two years after the election, Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a highly regarded social scientist said Russia’s cyber attacks piled on top of Comey’s interventions were effective enough to persuade voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to vote for third parties or stay at home,” he wrote.

Bill Clinton said he was 'angry' after his wife, Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 election in his new book.

“If so, Putin’s enablers were Comey and the political press," he added.

As OK! previously reported, Bill, who endorsed Kamala Harris for president in the 2024 election, recently shared he believes a woman will take office one day — even if Kamala and Hillary both lost to Donald, 78.

When asked by Tracy Smith during his CBS News Sunday Morning interview if America was "just not ready" to elect a female president, Bill said: “I still think we’ll have a … female president pretty soon."

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton still believes a woman will be president one day.

“Maybe, I think in some ways, we’ve moved to the right. It’s a reaction to all the turmoil. I think if Hillary been nominated in 2008, she would have walked in, just like Obama did," he continued. “I think all these cultural battles that we’re fighting make it harder in some ways for a woman to run."

Smith replied, “So, you think it has more to do with party than gender?”

“No. Although I think it would probably be easier for a conservative Republican woman to win," he said. “I mean, that’s what Maggie Thatcher did but I still think we’ll have a female president pretty soon."

Bill Clinton's new book was released on November 19.

Daily Mail obtained the excerpt.

