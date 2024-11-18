Bill Clinton Thinks the U.S. Will Have 'a Female President Pretty Soon' Despite Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton Both Losing to Donald Trump
Former President Bill Clinton is still hopeful that a female will run the United States one day despite Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris both losing to Donald Trump.
When asked by Tracy Smith during his CBS News Sunday Morning interview if America was "just not ready" to elect a female president, Bill said: “I still think we’ll have a … female president pretty soon."
“Maybe, I think in some ways, we’ve moved to the right. It’s a reaction to all the turmoil. I think if Hillary been nominated in 2008, she would have walked in, just like Obama did," he continued. “I think all these cultural battles that we’re fighting make it harder in some ways for a woman to run."
Smith replied, “So, you think it has more to do with party than gender?”
“No. Although I think it would probably be easier for a conservative Republican woman to win," he said. “I mean, that’s what Maggie Thatcher did but I still think we’ll have a female president pretty soon."
Both Hillary, 77, who ran against Donald, 78, in the 2016 election, and Bill campaigned for Kamala after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race this past July.
Hillary was optimistic and hopeful that Kamala would beat Donald.
“When a barrier falls for one of us, it clears the way for all of us,” she said at the Democratic National Convention in August.
“Together, we’ve put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling,” she continued. “On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as our 47th President of the United States.”
Bill was also candid about how detrimental it would be for Donald to win the 2024 election.
"I think you have to look at what the definition of ‘survive’ is," he told CNN's Edward-Issac Dovere. "You can put me on a breathing tube tonight, but it wouldn’t be surviving like I’m surviving now. And the same thing’s true in politics. I don’t know if we can survive or not – I think it would be a travesty if he became president again."
"I don’t know what I’m going to think, but I think that I will do my best to save my foundation for the work we do, and for my wife and daughter, go back to work," he added. "Whether they’ll let me do it or not, I don’t know."