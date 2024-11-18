Bill Clinton Thinks the U.S. Will Have 'a Female President Pretty Soon' Despite Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton Both Losing to Donald Trump

“Maybe, I think in some ways, we’ve moved to the right. It’s a reaction to all the turmoil. I think if Hillary been nominated in 2008, she would have walked in, just like Obama did," he continued. “I think all these cultural battles that we’re fighting make it harder in some ways for a woman to run."

Smith replied, “So, you think it has more to do with party than gender?”

“No. Although I think it would probably be easier for a conservative Republican woman to win," he said. “I mean, that’s what Maggie Thatcher did but I still think we’ll have a female president pretty soon."