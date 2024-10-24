Bill Clinton Describes Donald Trump's Ally Kari Lake as 'Physically Attractive' During Campaign Event: Watch
Bill Clinton was called out for complimenting Donald Trump's pal and close ally Kari Lake during a campaign event on Wednesday, October 23.
"This is like a beautiful microcosm of the campaign that Kamala Harris is running for president," the former president, 78, said while appearing alongside Democratic candidate Reuben Gallego, 44.
"You got a person that grew up under sometimes challenging circumstances, who made something of his life running against someone who is physically attractive but believes that politics is a performance art, and where, like J.D. Vance, she has to be prostate before the master," he said, likely meaning "prostrate" instead of "prostate."
- 'She's a Stupid Person!': Donald Trump Lashes Out at VP Kamala Harris and Claims She Has a 'Low IQ'
- Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Would Be a 'Better' President Than Joe Biden: 'I Don't Think You Can Have Worse Than Him'
- 'She Is a Fighter!': Former President Donald Trump Endorses Election Denier Kari Lake for Arizona Senate Seat
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Clinton, 78, has been speaking out against Trump just weeks before the 2024 election takes place.
“He's gotta take the election away from them by distraction and division,” Clinton said of the ex-reality star, who is running for president again. “The choice is clear unless you don’t want a solution. Unless you want to keep people miserable. Unless you think you can blame your way to kingdom come. So that’s why I think she’s the clear choice.”
Though the race is close, Clinton is hopeful Harris can win.
“In my opinion we're, in theory, in better shape in Arizona than in some states, it looks like, that are more Democratic,” Clinton said.
Clinton also campaigned at a rally at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix, Ariz., where he encouraged people to cast their ballots for Harris.
“I want you to carry Arizona for Kamala Harris,” Clinton said.
"If people get suckered by this one more time, you won't fix the border," Clinton said of Trump's approach to immigration. "It's not about solving a problem. It's about keeping you torn up and upset."
He added: “When I ran in 1992, and I came here and I thought, well, maybe I can get there. I'm happy here. I like it. I like hot weather. I like the food. And I realized that even though I had been out running for months and months and months, had had several quite-worthy opponents who were tough on me and put me through my paces, after I became the nominee, I was still a stranger to a lot of people because voters flow into politics at different rates.”