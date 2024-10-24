Bill Clinton Describes Donald Trump's Ally Kari Lake as 'Physically Attractive' During Campaign Event: Watch

Clinton also campaigned at a rally at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix, Ariz., where he encouraged people to cast their ballots for Harris.

“I want you to carry Arizona for Kamala Harris,” Clinton said.

"If people get suckered by this one more time, you won't fix the border," Clinton said of Trump's approach to immigration. "It's not about solving a problem. It's about keeping you torn up and upset."

He added: “When I ran in 1992, and I came here and I thought, well, maybe I can get there. I'm happy here. I like it. I like hot weather. I like the food. And I realized that even though I had been out running for months and months and months, had had several quite-worthy opponents who were tough on me and put me through my paces, after I became the nominee, I was still a stranger to a lot of people because voters flow into politics at different rates.”