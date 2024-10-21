or
Kamala Harris Roasts Donald Trump for Going 'Off Script and Rambling' at Campaign Events: 'He Has No Plan'

Split photo of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris called Donald Trump out for his 'rambling' speeches.

By:

Oct. 21 2024, Updated 7:06 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump may call his rambling speeches "genius," but Vice President Kamala Harris has another word for it — nonsense.

In a recent interview, Trump, 78, told a crowd of supporters, "I do a thing called The Weave, and there are those that are fair that say ‘this guy is so genius!’ And then others would say, ‘he rambled,’ I don’t ramble if I start a story."

kamala harris roasts donald trump off script rambling rallies no plan
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris claimed Donald Trump is only 'focused on himself' at an Atlanta rally.

While attending an Atlanta rally over the weekend, Harris called out the ex-prez for using the "same old tired playbook" and unclear arguments throughout his campaign.

"Over and over again, he has no plan for how he would address the needs of the American people," she said. "He is only focused on himself, and now he’s ducking debates and canceling interviews because of exhaustion!"

kamala harris roasts donald trump off script rambling rallies no plan
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously said his 'rambling' was 'genius.'

"When he does answer a question or speak at a rally, have you noticed he tends to go off script and ramble?" she asked the audience. "And generally for the life of him cannot finish a thought. And he has called it 'The Weave,' but I think we here will call it nonsense!"

"So, folks, for these reasons and more, it is time to turn the page. It’s time to turn the page," she continued. "America is ready to chart a new way forward. We are ready! We are ready for a new and optimistic generation of leadership! All of you!"

kamala harris roasts donald trump off script rambling rallies no plan
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris mocked Donald Trump's rallies as 'boring' and 'exhausting' at the DNC.

This comes after Trump insisted his way of speaking at campaign events was actually "very complex" and a sign of intelligence.

"I do it a lot. I do it with Raisin' Cane, that story. I do it with the story on the catapults on the aircraft carriers. I do it with a lot of different stories," Trump explained at a Michigan town hall in September. "When I mentioned Doctor Hannibal Lecter, I'm using that as an example of people that are coming in from Silence of the Lambs. I use it. They say, 'It's terrible.'"

kamala harris roasts donald trump off script rambling rallies no plan
Source: MEGA

Trump critics have suggested the former president's way of speaking could be a sign of dementia.

"But the fake news likes to say, 'Oh, he was rambling.' No, no, that's not rambling. That's genius when you can connect the dots," he added at the time. "If you couldn't connect the dots, you got a problem, but every dot was connected and many stories were told in that little paragraph."

