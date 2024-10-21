Kamala Harris Roasts Donald Trump for Going 'Off Script and Rambling' at Campaign Events: 'He Has No Plan'

"When he does answer a question or speak at a rally, have you noticed he tends to go off script and ramble?" she asked the audience. "And generally for the life of him cannot finish a thought. And he has called it 'The Weave,' but I think we here will call it nonsense!"

"So, folks, for these reasons and more, it is time to turn the page. It’s time to turn the page," she continued. "America is ready to chart a new way forward. We are ready! We are ready for a new and optimistic generation of leadership! All of you!"