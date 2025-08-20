TRUE CRIME NEWS Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: Boat Captain Eerily Recalls 'Transporting' Late Pedophile and 2 Young Teenagers to His Private Island Source: Inside Edition; MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in prison while awaiting his trafficking trial in 2019. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 20 2025, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein's crimes were happening in front of people's eyes — and many didn't notice until years later. The late pedophile's yearslong trafficking scheme continues to remain a captivating mystery more than half a decade after Epstein killed himself in prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial. As critics continue to urge President Donald Trump and his administration to release the Epstein files, Inside Edition spoke to a boat captain who once drove the disgraced financier and two young teenagers to his infamous private island — Little Saint James.

Boat Captain Recalls Driving Jeffrey Epstein and Young Teenagers to Private Island

Source: Inside Edition A boat captain recalled driving Jeffrey Epstein and underage girls to his private island.

"There was a time I took Jeffrey Epstein's party of four out here to the island. It's basically a woman about his age and a couple of girls that looked like they were 13, 14, maybe 15-years-old – sisters. I dropped them off, didn't think anything of it," Guy Dohm, a water taxi captain in the Virgin Islands, said during an interview broadcasted on Tuesday, August 19. At the time, Dohm thought the group was Epstein's family — though after learning he never had any children, the boat driver realized he was likely accompanied by his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and two possible victims. "It dawned on me, if those aren't his kids, maybe those were victims…the longer I think about it, the more I realize I probably helped him commit a crime," Dohm confessed, noting it was "more than likely he was transporting" the young girls "for his own personal pleasures."

Air Traffic Controller Frequently Saw Jeffrey Epstein With 'Female Children'

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein reportedly visited his private island twice a month on average.

This isn't the first time employees working around the Caribbean island spoke out about their experiences allegedly witnessing Epstein traffick young girls. In 2019, two employees who worked at a local airstrip on St. Thomas claimed during an interview with Vanity Fair that they saw Epstein board his private plane with girls who appeared to be underage on numerous occasions. "On multiple occasions I saw Epstein exit his helicopter, stand on the tarmac in full view of my tower, and board his private jet with children — female children," an anonymous former air traffic controller revealed within the same month Epstein was arrested on trafficking charges in July 2019.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein was frequently spotted with young girls.

The individual continued: "One incident in particular really stands out in my mind, because the girls were just so young. They couldn’t have been over 16. Epstein looked very angry and hurled his jacket at one of them." "They were also carrying shopping bags from stores not on the island. I remember thinking, 'Where in the world have they been shopping?'" the person recalled.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein owned Little Saint James in the Virgin Islands until his death in 2019.