Bill Clinton 'Secretly Admires' Some 'Aspects' of Donald Trump, Megyn Kelly Insists After Ex-President Wears 'MAGA-Adjacent Hat'
July 22 2026, Published 10:21 a.m. ET
MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly agreed with a guest on her show who said they believe there are aspects of President Donald Trump, 80, that are admired by former President Bill Clinton.
The discussion centered on 79-year-old Clinton vacationing in Italy and sporting a bright red baseball cap emblazoned with "42" on the side to mark his presidency. Kelly and political strategist John Ashbrook dubbed the accessory "MAGA-adjacent" due to its striking resemblance to Trump's signature headwear, as a red hat is now almost immediately flagged as MAGA in the states.
'A Fascinating Theory'
“The MAGA-adjacent hat is very interesting to me because, in 2024, I think we all remember when Bill Clinton was on the stump in Georgia talking about how important it was that Democrats start talking about the border again, and all the lefties were like, ‘How dare you say that? That’s off message. You can’t say it,'” Ashbrook explained. “But he put '42' on his hat, and I really think there are some aspects to Trump that Clinton secretly admires.”
Kelly called it a "fascinating theory,” adding, "I believe it."
Bill Clinton Is a 'More Moderate Dem'
“I believe it because Trump is a moderate. Trump is not at all the crazy figure that the media portrays him to be,” she noted. “And I’ll bet you… [Clinton] probably hates the DSA. He probably hated the open border. He was a more moderate Dem.”
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The former Fox News host delved deeper into Clinton’s hat, adding, “I wonder if he is telegraphing a message there, like, you could be MAGA-adjacent and that might be preferable. It might be a better way to run for office as a Dem than far-left, get rid of the U.S. Senate, get rid of the Pentagon, get rid of police, get rid of prisons, all that mania, which is not me being unfair to them. That is actually the DSA’s platform.”
Clinton has historically cautioned the Democratic Party against adopting far-left or socialist platforms.
He has argued that the "socialism" brand — along with rhetoric like "defund the police" — creates vulnerabilities and costs Democrats support in elections.
However, he has also urged party unity, stating he feels Democrats are in "good shape" for upcoming elections despite primary victories by democratic socialist candidates.
The former president also criticized the MAGA movement as an authoritarian, racially regressive "dog whistle.”