Politics Bill Clinton 'Secretly Admires' Some 'Aspects' of Donald Trump, Megyn Kelly Insists After Ex-President Wears 'MAGA-Adjacent Hat' Source: MEGA After Bill Clinton wore a 'MAGA-adjacent hat,' Megyn Kelly said she thinks the ex-POTUS may secretly admire some of Donald Trump's policies. Lesley Abravanel July 22 2026, Published 10:21 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly agreed with a guest on her show who said they believe there are aspects of President Donald Trump, 80, that are admired by former President Bill Clinton. The discussion centered on 79-year-old Clinton vacationing in Italy and sporting a bright red baseball cap emblazoned with "42" on the side to mark his presidency. Kelly and political strategist John Ashbrook dubbed the accessory "MAGA-adjacent" due to its striking resemblance to Trump's signature headwear, as a red hat is now almost immediately flagged as MAGA in the states.

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'A Fascinating Theory'

“I really think that there are some aspects to Trump that Clinton secretly admires...”@HolmesJosh, @MichaelDuncan, and @JohnAshbrook react to Bill Clinton’s "MAGA-Adjacent" hat in Italy.



Watch & subscribe https://t.co/Y12z2uKGMb pic.twitter.com/eGZg5mh5pQ — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) July 21, 2026 Source: @MegynKellyShow/x Megyn Kelly called out the 'MAGA-adjacent hat' Bill Clinton wore in Italy.

“The MAGA-adjacent hat is very interesting to me because, in 2024, I think we all remember when Bill Clinton was on the stump in Georgia talking about how important it was that Democrats start talking about the border again, and all the lefties were like, ‘How dare you say that? That’s off message. You can’t say it,'” Ashbrook explained. “But he put '42' on his hat, and I really think there are some aspects to Trump that Clinton secretly admires.” Kelly called it a "fascinating theory,” adding, "I believe it."

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Bill Clinton Is a 'More Moderate Dem'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly thinks Bill Clinton and Donald Trump share some of the same views.

“I believe it because Trump is a moderate. Trump is not at all the crazy figure that the media portrays him to be,” she noted. “And I’ll bet you… [Clinton] probably hates the DSA. He probably hated the open border. He was a more moderate Dem.”

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Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly pondered if Bill Clinton wore the MAGA-like hat to send a message.

The former Fox News host delved deeper into Clinton’s hat, adding, “I wonder if he is telegraphing a message there, like, you could be MAGA-adjacent and that might be preferable. It might be a better way to run for office as a Dem than far-left, get rid of the U.S. Senate, get rid of the Pentagon, get rid of police, get rid of prisons, all that mania, which is not me being unfair to them. That is actually the DSA’s platform.” Clinton has historically cautioned the Democratic Party against adopting far-left or socialist platforms.

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly said Donald Trump is not as 'crazy' as people portray him to be.